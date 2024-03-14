Party Chief Minister Imran Khans meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif





Islamabad: The chief minister of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, belonging to the party of jailed former prime minister Imran Khans, on Wednesday met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who assured him of addressing concerns over funds and s is also committed to facilitating a meeting with the incarcerated Khan.

Ali Amin Gandapur told media after meeting Sharif that the discussion focused on law and order, public issues and economic challenges facing the province, signifying a thaw between the two opposing parties.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders since they took office at the beginning of last week. The development comes a day after, citing security reasons, the government of Pakistan's Punjab province, led by Maryam Nawaz of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), a arch rival of Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e -Insaf (PTI), on Tuesday imposed a two-week ban on all visits, meetings and public interviews in the high security Adiala prison in Rawalpindi.

Khan, who has been imprisoned in Adiala prison since last August, and his party have claimed that the PML-N and its coalition partners and the powerful establishment stole his mandate in the February 8 elections.

Asked if the two men discussed Khan, Gandapur said he told the prime minister that a meeting with Khan was necessary to discuss the upcoming Senate elections. The Prime Minister was committed to making the meeting in Adiala jail possible and ensuring smooth conduct of the electoral process, he said.

Gandapur, who had last week refused to meet Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to Peshawar, sought to dismiss the impression that he had deliberately avoided the meeting by saying he was not in the city at the time- there.

He expressed satisfaction with his first formal meeting with the Prime Minister, saying discussions took place on critical issues and the Prime Minister assured his full cooperation.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who accompanied Gandapur during the media interaction, said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed the Finance Ministry to initiate talks with KP officials to resolve the payment issue contributions.

He said the formation of a joint team comprising federal and provincial representatives has been proposed to address provincial issues collaboratively.

Gandapur is seen as a hawkish leader of the PTI and his meeting with the prime minister is an apparent shift in the party's policy of cooperating with the federal government.

Earlier, the PTI had refused to accept the government at the Center after it exposed the Mother of all rigging in the February 8 elections and threatened to protest.

