Judge in Trump Georgia case overturns some chargesExBulletin

ATLANTA The judge in the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and his allies has dismissed six criminal counts from the indictment.

Trump now faces 10 criminal charges in Georgia, up from 13.

Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee agreed to grant motions by defendants in the case to dismiss six counts in the indictment, writing in an order Wednesday that: “The concern of the Court is less that the State has failed to allege sufficient conduct of the defendants in fact. she claimed abundance. However, the lack of precision regarding an essential legal element is, in the opinion of the undersigned, fatal.

Trump and the other 14 remaining co-defendants in the case still face charges of racketeering and other crimes. One of the defendants, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, now faces only a racketeering charge.

“As drafted, these six counts contain all the essential elements of the crimes but do not provide sufficient detail as to the nature of their commission, that is, the underlying crime sought,” McAfee wrote. “They do not give defendants enough information to intelligently prepare their defense, because defendants could have violated the Constitutions and therefore the law in dozens, if not hundreds, of distinct ways.”

Trump and the five other defendants targeted by the order have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

McAfee dismissed Counts 2, 5, 6, 23, 28, and 38, all of which focus on defendants' alleged efforts to solicit public officials, including the Georgia Secretary of State and members of the House and the Georgia Senate, in order to violate their oath of office. .

The indictment alleges that the defendants pressured these officials to “unlawfully appoint presidential electors” or “unlawfully influence certified election results.” Prosecutors cite the case when Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani called on state lawmakers to call a special session to overturn the Georgia election result, or when Trump called Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and asked him to find 11,780 votes.

McAfee wrote that when prosecutors alleged the defendants violated their oaths to the Georgia Constitution and the U.S. Constitution, that accusation was so broad that it would be impossible for the defendants to prepare their defense.

“The Constitution of the United States alone contains hundreds of clauses, each of which may be the subject of a lifetime of study,” McAfee wrote.

McAfee wrote that prosecutors could appeal the decision or ask a grand jury to produce a more specific indictment on those six counts.

Jeffrey Brickman, a defense attorney and former prosecutor, says returning to a grand jury is usually an easy solution. But with so many other charges still at stake, he might not have felt the need if that were his case.

“That was never meant to be the primary accusation. Maybe that's how the investigation started,” Brickman says, referring to Trump's phone call to Raffensperger. “But then it blossomed and went in different directions.”

Yet the underlying acts, the phone call, the legislative testimony, do not disappear, even if the charges most closely linked to those acts disappear. All of this can still be used to support prosecutors' central charge in this case: racketeering.

But Anthony Michael Kreis, a professor at Georgia State University who teaches constitutional law and has been following this case closely, says he sees at least one reason why Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis might want to fight for these charges dismissed.

“I think Fani Willis was really trying to exploit a theme that what Trump and others were trying to do was upend the constitutional order and violate the heart of our democracy,” Kreis says. “And so these accusations speak to it in a way that some of these others don't and so I think she'll be reluctant to let that go.”

Kreis says that would require illustrating to a grand jury the specific constitutional theory beyond the charges. For example, if Raffensperger had granted Trump's request, would he have violated the Georgia Constitution's guarantee of voting rights or the U.S. Constitution's Equal Protection Clause?

“All he has to do is put forward the constitutional theory that says, 'That's why, if Donald Trump got his way, the individuals he was discussing overturning the election with would have violated state constitutions- United and Georgia.” Kreis said.

Trump's lawyer, Steve Sadow, wrote in a statement: “The decision constitutes a correct application of the law, as the prosecution has not made specific allegations regarding alleged wrongdoing on these counts . The entire case against President Trump is political, constitutes election interference, and should be dismissed. »

The Fulton district attorney's office declined to comment, saying only that it was reviewing the decision.

McAfee also questions whether prosecutor Willis and his lead special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, should be removed from prosecution due to an alleged conflict of interest. Several defendants in the case claim Willis would personally benefit from the prosecution because of her romantic relationship with Wade, whom she hired for the case.

McAfee is expected to rule on this issue this week.

A trial date for Trump and other defendants has not yet been set in Georgia, as the judge grapples this summer with the former president's complicated legal schedule and the deluge of pretrial motions from the many defendants .

