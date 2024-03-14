China may face too many economic obstacles to achieve its ambitious 2024 growth target | Chinese economy

Chinese leaders who predicted the end of deflation in the country would have been encouraged by official statistics this week showing that consumer prices had risen. for the first time in six months.

The news came as the ruling Communist Party used its annual gathering in Beijing to declare that the economy would reach growth of around 5% in 2024. However, in his speech, Premier Li Qiang warned delegates dedicated that they should not lose sight of the worst-case scenarios. and must be well prepared for all risks and challenges.

And it's no wonder; Conventional economics suggests that it will not be easy to achieve this level of growth, while meeting other goals, including increasing inflation to 3%.

The country announced a GDP expansion rate of 5.2% in 2023, which seemed impressive compared to other major economies, but it's nothing in comparison with an average rate of 7.3% in the decade leading up to 2019 or an exhilarating rate of 10.5% in the decade before that.

At the week-long meeting, Li or other leaders also made no allusion to how a similar growth rate could be achieved in 2024. Indeed, the budget deficit is expected to shrink this year to 3%. of GDP compared to 3.8% last year. a contraction which would serve as a brake on growth.

Official defense spending is expected to increase by 7.2%, unchanged from 2023. As it reflects actual military spending, this budget item will also not constitute an additional growth engine.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang walks past President Xi Jinping as they attend the closing session of the National People's Congress. Photograph: By Han Guan/AP

The government revealed plans to sell 1 billion yuan ($139 billion) of bonds to finance more spending. But in an economy of around 126 trillion yuan, these bonds will only represent around 0.8% of GDP.

Real estate market problems persist

The risks to the economy are both internal and external. Much has been made of the struggling real estate sector, the world's largest, which shows few signs of recovery.

Economists at ANZ, an Australian bank, estimated last week that China had 3 billion square meters of unsold residential properties.

If they built nothing else, it would take them 3.6 years to digest the inventory, far longer than the previous slowdown of 2.3 years in 2014, said economists Raymond Yeung and Xing Zhaopeng.

In fact, residential space sales fell 17% last year, more than 60% below the 2021 peak.

As sales are unlikely to improve in the coming years, customs clearance times will be much longer, Yeung and Zhaopeng said.

As long as households see their main asset losing value, it will be difficult to see a lasting recovery in consumer confidence.

Hidden statistics

China stopped reporting urban youth unemployment figures after the figure topped 21% last June. The move fueled suspicions that other negative numbers would stop appearing.

Prominent economic historian Adam Tooze noted this week that the trend to reduce data publication is not new, with the number of indicators made available by the national statistics office having returned to levels seen for the last time in the 1990s.

As @adam_tooze As highlighted by the fact that the data released by China returns to levels of the 1990s, when the economy was just taking off – and is much less sophisticated.

International interactions can, however, allow outsiders to assess the health of the economy. As the world's second-largest economy and the largest consumer of most raw materials, many countries are highly dependent on China's performance.

Australia is one of them, with the Chinese market absorbing as many exports as its three or four largest markets combined. Its biggest company, BHP, welcomed what its chief economist Huw McKay called an unexpected recovery.

BHP says it is surprised by record demand for iron ore in 2023, even as China's property market collapses.

Chinese factories managed to produce 1 billion tonnes of steel for the fifth consecutive year in 2023 and we believe they will get [that level for] another year, McKay told the AFR Business Summit in Sydney this week.

Real estate now accounts for about a quarter of China's steel production, up from more than a third just a few years ago, he said. Some of that metal, however, ends up in China's booming car exports. THE the country already rivals Japan as the world's largest automobile exporter with its electric vehicle industry apparently just getting started.

The global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, such as it exists, also relies heavily on China's relatively cheap photovoltaic solar panels, wind turbines and batteries.

However, North America and Europe are themselves working to develop these industries and will likely erect barriers, especially if elections are approaching, as is the case in the United States.

Such tension is also quite distinct from struggles between the United States and China over access to the latest semiconductors, mobile communications or other technologies deemed essential for the military, artificial intelligence and technology. other strategic industries.

If all goes according to plan for Beijing, we could well see China boasting another successful year, with growth of 5% by this time next year. However, achieving this goal seems to require at least a lot of luck.