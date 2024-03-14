Nicola Sturgeon returns: if it's good enough for Boris…

Really, there's nothing new or too ridiculous under the sun. Where once Stalin was associated with manipulating photos for his own purposes – making executed opponents disappear or making his mustache appear bushier – you are now forever linked to Photoshop. Already, people are talking about doing a Kate in a photo. Can you Kate my double chin? they will say, or Kate the ex, leave the dog.

The practice is spreading like the woodworm, and everyone is taking advantage of the upheaval to get back into the landscape. On Monday, Gordon Brown and John Major were photographed together at an event at the Institute for Government think tank. Yesterday it was reported that Boris Johnson would return to campaign for the Conservatives in so-called red wall seats in the north of England and the Midlands. Ditto, David Cameron, recently returned as Foreign Secretary, would spread the love for Sunak across the counties.

It's hardly surprising that all the old faces are returning to fill in the gaps. There will soon be a war, you don't know it, but we are calling for general elections so as not to panic anyone. Right on cue, here comes Dads Army, Westminster-on-Seas' finest, to show us where we went wrong.

Gordon Brown has spoken of putting the new Starmer government on a war footing to revive growth, adding that it was a defining decade for the British economy.

John Major's plan for happier days ahead called for ministers to get back to basics in their dealings with the civil service. It is not, he said, about blaming or publicly insulting civil servants, nor about privileging the advice of inexperienced political advisers rather than that of specialized and long-serving staff. He may have been referring to Dominic Cummings, or any other man who has been lucky enough to pass in and out of Downing Street in recent decades.

And there it is: Johnson, Brown, Major and Cameron, ready to deploy, and Blair bringing up the rear, for now, with his own battalion of think-tank staffers armed with brilliant new policy proposals.

Now, ordinarily, I would be very supportive of what a group of former prime ministers had to say. But not as much. Does Gordon Brown give any advice on how to foster better relations between Number 10 and the Treasury? I suppose he should know a little more about peacekeeping given the near constant war between him and Blair. Also remember Brown's role in bringing Scotland together after a divisive independence referendum with The Vow. What better way to unite a country than to insult everyone's intelligence in one fell swoop.

Or how about Boris Johnson, the Brexit bulldozer, lecturing working-class communities who have lost so much because of the policies he supported for his own purposes.

Or John Major, who gives chapter and verse on the norms of public life when he was prime minister as the parliamentary expenses scandal brewed. As for David Cameron, architect of austerity and failed lobbyist, it's hard to see what he has to offer other than a haughty voice and vaguely plausible mannerisms, although it is remarkable how far he has worked both to his advantage so far.

The observer will notice that there is no place for women in this army of dads. Liz Truss, whatever she thinks, is doomed to a future tour on the tinfoil helmet circuit. Theresa May won't return as an MP, but it's easy to imagine her championing one good cause or another. No fireworks but she can still write a stiff happy letter every now and then.

Scotland can also claim not to be part of the Dads Army trend. Say what you will about former Scottish Prime Ministers, but like Aldi Specialbuys, once they're gone, they're gone. Alex Salmond had hoped to stay after guiding his protégé, Nicola Sturgeon, to victory in 2015, but it didn't exactly go as he had planned.

Sturgeon played smarter. Having failed to pave the way for a successor, she placed her party with someone who would be easy to discard if necessary. Think about it. At some point this century, Operation Branchform will end. Like the Second Coming, I probably won't be around long enough to see it, but something might come of all this money and energy spent.

If Sturgeon has no case to answer, it is surely her right to reclaim her place at the heart of Scottish democracy. After all, she's only 53 years old. If Major, 80, Brown, 73, and Blair, 70, have a second act, why not her? I can see it now. Photoshop Humza came out and popped back in, just like that. Remove the campervan and place a used VW Polo in the driveway. As for this forensic tent, a few cut and glued banners and stock photos of guests will have it looking like a wedding marquee in no time. It will be as if none of this ever happened. Nice for 26!

I'm sure she's way too sensible for all that. Without being sexist, there is something alpha male about believing in your indispensability. The idea that you will have no role to play in the future may be difficult for some to bear.

Women at least have this invisibility cloak in their wardrobe, ready to don as soon as they reach their forties, making the transition to older age easier. After that, a whole new world of opportunities opens up. We can do whatever we want, assuming Gordon didn't ruin the pension. Travel, take up that hobby we've always dreamed of, photography perhaps. This will save us some trouble, won't it, Your Royal Highness?