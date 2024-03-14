Chris Hipkins calls government a 'dictatorship' for 'imposed' legislative changes, advice shows it could breach international obligations





After coming to power on a bluenami, Luxon rode the wave on the sands of democracy. This vote for change is what Luxon is relying on to defend his government's record use of parliamentary emergency, skipping steps in the democratic process to pass reforms in time to meet his own deadline. -even imposed by 100 days. “I would just like to tell you that this has targeted the civil service incredibly well because we are a government that is here to get things done,” he said Wednesday. In addition to placing Parliament in emergency mode and ignoring public participation through special committees for certain laws, the government has also decided to skip the official advice stage, suspending so-called assessments of regulatory impact on certain policies within 100 days. Notices issued under the Official Information Act show Treasury officials have warned that the urgency of a policy proposal is not in itself sufficient grounds to be exempt from such advice. Luxon denies that this tramples democracy. “Not at all. What we're doing is where we've had clear positions in opposition and where we've been campaigning on policies throughout the election campaign, we're moving very quickly.” The notice also shows that the government was put on notice that New Zealand had international obligations, specifically stating that under the New Zealand-UK Free Trade Agreement, New Zealand should “endeavour to carry out proportionate impact assessments of the main proposed regulatory measures”. “I have no doubt that we failed to meet those obligations, we fulfilled those obligations, yes, no doubt,” Luxon said. For policies that did not receive adequate advice, the Treasury recommended a post-implementation review a year after the legislation was passed to ensure it met standards, but Luxon refused to do so. even engage in this direction. “Again…we make no apologies and I appreciate that you have a problem with this, but the fact is that when we campaigned on this, when we opposed it very strongly, when we We have expressed our position for a very long time and we were elected with a mandate for change to get things done, we make no apologies. But Hipkins said: “Winning an election does not entitle you to act like a dictatorship. » Dictatorship is a term Hipkins wouldn't even use to refer to Chinese President Xi Jinping. “This is what this government is doing by imposing legislative changes on which it did not campaign.” Asked why he moved forward without getting proper advice, Luxon said: “I completely disagree. I make no apologies for moving things forward for New Zealanders. “

