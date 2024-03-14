Trump's new nickname is driving social media crazy





Donald Trump has once again created a new nickname to add to his list, but this time it's for himself.

The former president called himself Honest Don in a recent Truth Social article in which he called on President Joe Biden to have a full-scale debate with him.

For the sake of our now failing nation, and in order to inform the American people of what is happening in our country, we must immediately have a full-scale debate between Crooked Joe and Honest Don. I'm ready to go, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE! Mr. Trump posted on Tuesday.

Hours later, Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden both secured enough delegates in Tuesday night's primaries to win their party's nomination.

Mr. Trump won another round of Republican primaries, pushing him beyond the delegate threshold needed to secure the GOP presidential nomination.

Meanwhile, Mr Biden easily secured the Democratic nomination for president after winning his party's primaries in Georgia, before also winning Mississippi and Washington.

The former president is now focusing on a 2020 election rematch, calling for a Crooked Joe vs. Honest Don debate on his social media platform.

However, the irony of Mr. Trump's self-proclaimed nickname was too much for some X users, who were quick to criticize him over the new moniker.

Trump is the ONLY human on the planet who calls Donald Trump Honest Don, one user wrote. The rest of us know he's a lying scammer.

Many social media users also pointed out the hilarity of Honest Don, given that a 2021 Washington Post analyst report claimed Mr. Trump had made more than 30,000 false or misleading statements during his four years as president.

The wordsmith strikes again, and this time he's given himself a new nickname

(Reuters)

In what may be the most ridiculous, outrageous, fraudulent and dishonest case of branding ever, Trump has now given himself a nickname: Honest Don, another wrote.

The nickname left other X users screaming and even making some pretty crazy comparisons to his new nickname.

Honest Don is the perfect name for a ***** used car salesman, one person wrote.

Another X user chimed in: Trump calling himself Honest Don is like Jeffrey Dahmer calling himself Vegan Jeff.

Someone else suggested Donny Rotten would be a more accurate nickname after saying we can all think of many names to call Donald Trump. But Honest Don would never be one of them.

In fact, Honest Don is exactly like Honest Abe, but without the Abe part. And the honest part, another user said, referring to President Abraham Lincoln's nickname.

This is not the first time Mr. Trump has given himself a nickname, having previously given himself the very stable self-epithet of genius.

Typically, Mr. Trump gives nicknames to his political rivals.

Mr. Biden received several from Mr. Trump, such as Sleepy Joe and Crooked Joe. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump has called his main Republican rival Nikki Haley Birdbrain in several Truth Social tirades and rallies.

He also recently called California Gov. Gavin Newsom a New-Scum when talking about U.S. border policy.

