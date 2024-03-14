Dozens of Chinese militia ships seen in disputed waters





More than 50 Chinese vessels occupied the waters of the Philippines' internationally recognized exclusive economic zone (EEZ) as of Monday afternoon, according to the Southeast Asian country's armed forces. These include seven Chinese coast guard vessels, a number of small fishing boats and 47 vessels belonging to China's paramilitary maritime militia, the Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson said on Tuesday (AFP ), Francel Margareth Padilla. The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea defines an EEZ as the 200 nautical mile (230 mile) zone within which a coastal state has exclusive rights to natural resources. China's territorial claims over most of the South China Sea conflict with those of five neighbors, including the Philippines. Some of the Chinese vessels mentioned by Padilla were operating in hot spots in the South China Sea, the heart of the ongoing territorial dispute between Manila and China. Five coastal vessels, 10 small Chinese boats and 18 maritime militia vessels were counted at Scarborough Shoal, which China effectively wrested from Philippine control in 2012. Meanwhile, six small boats and a coast guard vessel were seen at Second Thomas Shoal, the site of the latest outbreak of conflict between neighbors. On March 5, a force of Chinese ships aggressively sought to block a Philippine resupply and troop rotation mission on the shoal, where Manila stations a contingent of marines. The ensuing collisions and China's use of water cannons, which shattered the windshield of a Philippine supply boat and injured four crew members, prompted statements of condemnation and calls for respect maritime law from the United States and several other countries as well as the Southeastern Association. Asian nations. Beijing, which claims sovereignty over most of this heavily trafficked sea, accused the convoy of having entered its territorial waters. China's maritime militia, nicknamed “little blue men” because of the color of their hulls, is a paramilitary confederation of large steel-hulled fishing vessels deployed by Beijing in disputed waters. This photo taken on April 22, 2023 shows Chinese ships docked at the Pentecost Reef of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including the Spratly…

This photo taken on April 22, 2023 shows Chinese ships docked at the Pentecost Reef of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including the Spratly Islands, ignoring an international ruling that the claim has no legal basis.

Ted Aljibe

Although the Chinese government claims they are just patriotic fishermen, these vessels are a favored and well-documented part of China's “gray zone” strategy to support its claims by force while avoiding conflict. armed. China's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a written request for comment. Commodore Vincent Trinidad, Philippine Navy spokesperson, said News week As of last month, the navy does not view the presence of 50 Chinese ships as a cause for concern. He pointed to recent cases last year where more than 100 or even 200 maritime militia ships flooded their moorings in areas of the South China Sea for weeks. In 2016, an international tribunal based in The Hague largely rejected China's claims, but Beijing maintains the decision was illegal, citing unspecified historical rights. The Philippines said it will continue to hold joint military exercises with Mutual Defense Treaty allies the United States and other partners in a bid to strengthen the interoperability of its forces and keep the Pacific free and open. Uncommon knowledge Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground. Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

