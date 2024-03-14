Deference and control of Vietnamese policy towards China | List of articles | Analysis of the international information network

In December 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping made his third visit to Vietnam, the first in six years. The Vietnamese side mobilized all its political leaders to offer hospitality to President Xi. First, Prime Minister Phm Minh Chnh went to meet Xi at Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi, then Vietnam Communist Party General Secretary Nguyn Ph Trng entertained him constantly for two days, there were talks with President V Vn Thng and a courtesy visit from President Xi. Chairman of the National Assembly Vng nh Hu, and finally he was accompanied to the airport by President Hu. During this visit, the hospitable nature of the welcome given by the Vietnamese side was highlighted. Vietnam maintains close relations with China on the political and economic levels, while on the other hand it maintains tense relations in terms of security, particularly in the South China Sea. This brief review explores Vietnam's response at the time of President Xi's visit to the country as a clue to assess the current stance of Vietnamese policy towards China.

Joint Statement Sino-Vietnamese relations to reach new heights[1]

The joint statement announced on the occasion of President Xi Jinping's visit to Vietnam was titled Continue to deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and build a Vietnam-China community with a shared future of strategic significance. This means that on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the conclusion of a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2008, Vietnam and China agreed to take relations between their two countries to a higher level.[2]

It is interesting to note that in the Chinese version of the joint declaration announced by China, the community with a shared future is expressed as a community with a shared future. There is the word vn mnh which means destiny in Vietnamese, but in the Vietnamese version, this word was not used; Rather, it was the somewhat weak expression of shared future that was used.[3]The Vietnamese side expressed reservations about the use of the term destiny and, as a result of a compromise, a term with a slightly different nuance was used in both the Vietnamese and Chinese versions.[4] We can conclude that this result is due to a slight resistance from Vietnam, which does not consider that sharing its destiny with China is a good thing and wishes to maintain its autonomy.

On the occasion of the president's visit to Vietnam this time, the two countries agreed on 36 cooperation documents. Among these, documents were signed on diplomatic and security cooperation, including an agreement regarding deepening cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries regarding the joint patrol on their maritime border in the Gulf of Tonkin, and in addition, agreement documents were signed regarding the “Belt and Road” initiative promoted by China and “The two corridors, a belt” highlighted by China, which attempts to advance cooperation in infrastructure development between the two countries, China and Vietnam. We can infer from some of these cooperation documents that there has been progress in the kind of large-scale infrastructure development cooperation with China that Vietnam had been avoiding. For example, there is an agreement to build a bridge connecting the two countries over the Red River in the Sino-Vietnamese border region of Lao Cai in northern Vietnam, and a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Transport of Vietnam and The China International Development Cooperation Agency will advance railway development across the Vietnam-China border.[5]

Regarding Taiwan, Vietnam declared its firm support for the one-China policy, recognized that Taiwan is an inseparable part of Chinese territory, resolutely opposed any separatist activities aimed at Taiwan's independence, and clearly declared that he supported the principle of non-interference in internal affairs. other states.[6]

Posture of deference

A posture of deference is evident in Vietnam’s response to Xi Jinping’s visit to the country. In the discussion by Alexander L. Vuving, professor at the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (APCSS) in Hawaii and an expert on Vietnam's diplomacy and security, this is an attitude that China demands of Vietnam in exchange of China's recognition of autonomy. to a certain extent of Vietnam, and is based on the immutable asymmetry of bilateral relations between Vietnam and China.[7]

In a context of great power competition with the United States, China is striving to win Vietnam alongside Beijing. For this reason, China exclusively attacks the Philippines in the South China Sea; he slowed down his attacks against Vietnam. Recently, there have been no notable examples of clashes between Vietnam and China in this maritime area. In addition, Chinese companies' investment in Vietnam is increasing rapidly, and the combined investment amount of China and Hong Kong ranks first in terms of investment amount by country in 2023.[8]

Vietnam knows very well that China's attack on the South China Sea is currently just a convenient approach that could turn aggressive at any time. Furthermore, investments by Chinese companies are essential to Vietnam's economic growth, but excessive economic dependence on the northern giant is undesirable from the point of view of strategic autonomy, and business activities Chinese companies in Vietnam cause labor and environmental problems. However, Vietnam believes it is acceptable to contribute to the stabilization of relations for now by paying attention to China and discerning its intentions. It is for this reason that Vietnam presented positions in line with China during Xi Jinping's visit to the country this time. These include, for example, taking the comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level, cooperating on infrastructure and siding with China on the Taiwan issue.

Relations with the United States and Japan as an obstacle to the promotion of bamboo diplomacy

Meanwhile, Vietnam also actively engages in diplomatic activities that maintain balance in its relations with China. In recent years, Vietnam has described its own diplomatic style as bamboo diplomacy. This means aiming to strengthen the national interest by adopting flexible foreign policies based on the external environment and domestic situation, and maintaining strategic autonomy rather than aligning with a specific country. Its fundamental posture is omnidirectional diplomacy.[9]

Before Xi Jinping's visit to Vietnam, major progress was recorded in Vietnam-US relations. In September 2023, President Biden visited Vietnam and the two countries agreed to enter into a comprehensive strategic partnership. This was the tenth anniversary of the conclusion of a comprehensive partnership between the two countries in 2013, but it was an unusual step as the relationship rose to two levels, going beyond the partnership level. strategic. Additionally, the two countries agreed to cooperate regarding the US-led reconstruction of semiconductor and rare earth element supply chains. It was decided that the United States would support semiconductor production in Vietnam and also provide technical services. support for the development of rare earth elements in Vietnam. [10]

Vietnam also continued to strengthen its relations with Japan. In November 2023, during President Thng's official visit to Japan, the two countries agreed to enter into a comprehensive strategic partnership. On this occasion, the two countries agreed to cooperate on supply chain reconstruction, decarbonization and public security assistance (OSA).[11] For Vietnam, strengthening relations with Japan and the United States serves as a brake on China.

When the confrontation between the United States and China intensified, Vietnam managed to simultaneously strengthen its relations with China on the one hand and with Japan and the United States on the other. This approach became possible because both sides are aware of the strategic importance of Vietnam, and we can conclude that Vietnam gained an advantage from the confrontation between the United States and China. However, Vietnam does not take for granted that this favorable balance will last for a long time. Against the backdrop of growing economic dependence on this country and tensions in the South China Sea, economic pressure from China could arise at any time, while it is impossible to predict whether the United States policy towards Vietnam will progress satisfactorily. This is probably a strategy of Vietnam to promote omnidirectional strengthening of relations as much as possible as a countermeasure for the time being aimed at buying time to build up its strength, especially its economic strength, so that it can increase its strategic autonomy.

*The opinions expressed in this article are those of this author as an individual and do not constitute the official views of the organization to which this author belongs.

