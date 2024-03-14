Politics
NATO member Turkey plays 'active neutrality' role in Red Sea crisis
The Israeli war against Gaza has become considerably internationalized with its expansion into the Red Sea since November. This body of water, crucial from the point of view of world trade, is therefore becoming more and more important. militarized.
NATO members are divided in their responses to the security crisis in the Red Sea. Some states in the transatlantic alliance have favored a more militaristic approach to Houthi missile and drone attacks on commercial and merchant ships. But others warned that such action would only escalate tensions.
As of January 12, the United States and the United Kingdom, with non-operational support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands started to bomb dozens of Houthi targets in various regions of Yemen. Further rounds of bombing followed, and Washington and London were continue these strikes against Ansarallah. However, France, Italy and Spain have notably denied participate in these US-led military operations while opting for a more diplomatic approach to the security crisis in the Red Sea.
Turkey says no to bombing against Houthis
The NATO member most fiercely opposed to such Western military intervention against Ansarallah is Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan went so far as to accusing Washington and London are trying to transform the Red Sea into a sea of blood.
Erdogan's remark must be at least partly understood in the context of Turkish domestic politics at a time when much of the general public is angry over the Israeli industrial massacre in Gaza. In particular, in the Turkish social media sphere, there is a growing tendency to glorify the Houthis' war against Israel, said Betul Dogan-Akkas, assistant professor of international relations at Ankara University, in an interview with RS . She explained that there is a general lack of knowledge among the general Turkish public about the Houthis, but also a shared belief that state and non-state actors should support Gaza, which many Turks perceive the Houthis to do. .
Dogan-Akkas added that Erdogan had been keen to criticize some of Turkey's traditional Western allies for not taking any action against Israel in response to its behavior in Gaza since October, while using what Ankara considers to be disproportionate force. against the Houthis in response to their attacks. maritime attacks.
Although Erdogan's statements are often intended for domestic consumption, the Turkish president and senior officials in Ankara appear gravely concerned about U.S.-British military action in the Red Sea that is escalating regional tensions and risks leading to conflict. NATO in a much larger conflict.
It's not [in] Ankara's interest is that the crisis deepens, and Turkey would not benefit from a collective effort to attack Houthi targets given Erdo's desire to remain equidistant from the sides of the conflict, Batu Cokun , political analyst specializing in Turkish affairs at the Sadeq Institute, says RS. These concerns are likely also raised by Turkish officials at NATO meetings.
Turkey is not a direct party to the escalating hostilities in the Red Sea and has essentially adopted a stance of active neutrality. The government was even quick to downplay an incident in which Houthi-linked pirates boarded and arrested a ship bound for Turkey, he added.
Turkey, as a maritime power with direct interests in Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, has great stakes in the outcome of the security crisis and the militarization of the Red Sea. The Turkish economy has paid the price of rising freight costs as large container ships have been diverted to avoid the Red Sea altogether due to Houthi maritime attacks.
Trade between Turkey and Far Eastern countries like China, which is Turkey number one supplier of goods, must now bypass South Africa and pass through the Strait of Gibraltar instead of passing through Bab al-Mandab. India, Malaysia and South Korea are also on the turkey list. top 20 importing partners.
Enter Somalia
Last month, Turkey and Somalia sign the Defense and Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement, which is a 10-year pact that would involve Ankara in developing, training and equipping Somali naval forces while making Turkey the protector of Somalia's coastline and the ultimate guarantor of maritime safety. Building on this agreement, Turkey and Somalia sign an intergovernmental energy cooperation agreement on March 7, which will further strengthen bilateral relations and increase Turkey's role in the Horn of Africa.
Economic and defense cooperation between Ankara and Mogadishu will reach new heights, with Ankara exercising extensive and unlimited control over Somalia. according to to an analyst based in Mogadishu. From a regional perspective, Turkey is poised to intensify its activities as an increasingly influential player in the Gulf of Adens security landscape, which, as Cokun explains, means that Turkish maritime assets will now be present close to the escalation of the crisis in the Red Gulf. Sea.
As Red Sea security continues to suffer from expanding wars in Gaza, Ankara will likely continue its policy of preventing Turkey from becoming excessively bogged down. Ankara's participation in Western-led initiatives to deter Ansarallah from further missile and drone strikes against ships is highly unlikely. Rather than aligning with Washington and London against the Houthis, Turkey will try to find a balance between the different actors in Yemen and the Red Sea while positioning Ankara as a defender of the Palestinians in Gaza.
In the context of insecurity in the Red Sea, Ankara has the advantage of being an actor with whom all parties seek to engage. Turkey remains linked to the transatlantic alliance through a unified security architecture. However, [Turkey] is in a somewhat unique position where its regional relationships remain equally important, Cokun told RS.
