PM Modi to address PM SVANidhi beneficiaries in Delhi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi program at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday, his office said. It will also distribute loans under this scheme to 1 lakh street vendors (SVs), including 5,000 SVs from Delhi on this occasion, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office. Modi will address the beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi program on March 14 at 5 pm at the JLN Stadium in Delhi. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for two additional corridors of Phase 4 of Delhi Metro during the programme.

Guided by the Prime Minister's vision of providing economic support to the marginalized sections, Prime Minister SVANidhi was launched on June 1, 2020, amid the global economic crisis caused by the pandemic, the statement said. This has been transformative for marginalized street vendor communities, he says. So far, over 82 lakh loans, amounting to over Rs 10,978 crore, have been provided to over 62 lakh street vendors across the country, he said. Delhi alone witnessed the distribution of nearly 2 lakh loans, amounting to Rs 232 crore. The program continues to be a beacon of financial inclusion and holistic well-being for those who have been historically underserved, the release said. During the programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for two additional corridors of Delhi Metro: Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block and Inderlok-Indraprastha. These corridors will together be more than 20 km long and will help improve connectivity and further reduce traffic congestion. The stations in the Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block corridor will include Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Greater Kailash-1, Chirag Delhi, Pushpa Bhawan, Saket District Centre, Pushp Vihar, Saket G-Block. The stations in the Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor will include Inderlok, Daya Basti, Sarai Rohilla, Ajmal Khan Park, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, LNJP Hospital, Delhi Gate, Delhi Sachivalaya, Indraprastha.

