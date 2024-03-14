Profile: Xi Jinping the reformer

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, applauds personnel awarded medals at a grand gathering to celebrate the 40th anniversary of reform and opening-up of China in the Great Hall. of the people in Beijing, capital of China, December 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has issued a call for reform during the country's key annual political season, allaying concerns over whether China's reform is “stagnating” or its economy is “running out of steam.”

“We should plan major measures to deepen reforms to inject strong impetus into promoting China's high-quality development and modernization,” President Xi said at the body's annual sessions. China's supreme legislature and highest political advisory body, or the “two sessions”, which ended Monday.

Since Xi took office more than a decade ago, China has entered a “new era.” The country's economic power grew and its international influence continued to grow. Reform is the hallmark of this era.

Faced with a multitude of challenges, China today finds itself in a critical period to accelerate its reforms.

THE REFORM WILL NOT STOP, THE OPENING WILL NOT END

Xi is considered another notable reformer of the country after Deng Xiaoping.

Both leaders faced the same mission: modernizing China, but in strikingly different contexts.

When Deng launched reform and opening up in the late 1970s, China's per capita GDP was only about 200 US dollars. His reform efforts started almost from scratch.

By 2012, when Xi was elected general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, China had become the world's second-largest economy, with a per capita GDP of more than $6,000. But growth was shifting gears, and many benefits, including once-low labor costs, had begun to decline.

Instead of resting on the laurels of his predecessors, Xi pledged to pursue reform, and he knew how difficult that would be.

“The easiest part of the job has been accomplished to everyone's satisfaction. What remains are hard, difficult-to-chew bones,” he said.

Over the past decade, more than 2,000 reform measures have been implemented, enabling the country to eliminate extreme poverty, promote integrated urban-rural development, fight corruption, support businesses , to stimulate innovation and advance a “green revolution”.

Thanks to reform measures, China's economy has not only sustained robust growth, but also more than doubled since 2012, cementing the country's global status as a major contributor to growth.

China currently finds itself at a critical juncture, where Xi is leading the country toward achieving ambitious “Chinese modernization” while facing major challenges, such as downward economic pressure from the COVID pandemic. -19, the rise of protectionism and repression on the part of Western countries. and risks associated with the real estate sector, local government debt and certain small and medium sized financial institutions.

Xi reiterated the importance of reform during a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee earlier this year. A few weeks later, during the “two sessions”, he highlighted the deepening of reforms in various sectors “to eliminate the barriers that hinder the development of new quality productive forces”.

The crucial role of reform was also highlighted in this year's government work report.

It devotes a section to deepening reform, with an emphasis on improving the systems that underpin the socialist market economy, such as the protection of property rights, market access, fair competition and social credit. “Ultimately, high-quality development depends on reform,” he writes.

Looking back, Xi's commitment to reforms has been consistent.

When he was not even 16 years old, he was sent to Liangjiahe Village in Shaanxi Province to do agricultural work. There he was hungry. Deng initiated reforms, believing that China could not remain poor. Xi's aspiration at that time was to ensure that his fellow villagers could have enough to eat.

Like Deng, Xi's drive for reform also stems from the people's yearning for a better life. The reform measures he implemented in Liangjiahe, including the introduction of biogas, the establishment of a blacksmith shop, and the opening of a store selling daily necessities, were aimed at improving the livelihoods of the villagers.

Xi's commitment to reform was influenced by his father, Xi Zhongxun, a champion of reform and opening-up. In 1978, senior leader Xi was sent to southern China's Guangdong province as a senior official, and later helped build the country's first special economic zones, including Shenzhen.

Also in 1978, Xi Zhongxun commissioned Xi, who was studying at Tsinghua University, to conduct on-site research on the household contractual liability system in Anhui Province. He filled an entire notebook with notes, a collection he kept for many years.

Xi's reputation as a reformer grew stronger as his political career advanced.

Xi Jinping, then secretary of the Zhengding County Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), listens to the opinions of villagers in Zhengding County, north China's Hebei Province, in 1983. (Xinhua)

In the early 1980s, he initiated reform experiments in impoverished Zhengding County in Hebei Province, beginning with the trial of rural land contracts, making Zhengding the first in Hebei to adopt the already-tested practice. in the southern provinces.

An article published in China Youth magazine in 1985 described the county's transformation. He quotes a county Party secretary from a neighboring province, who visited Zhengding, as saying: “Here, you don't hear people chanting 'reform,' but reform is happening everywhere.”

“Looking back over those years, one of the things we accomplished was to liberate our thinking,” Xi said, reflecting on Zhengding’s reforms.

After Zhengding, Xi was assigned to Xiamen, a special economic zone in Fujian province, where Xi led the establishment of China's first joint venture bank, Xiamen International Bank. After assuming the governorship of Fujian, Xi led the reform of collective forest tenure, which was later extended to the entire country. This initiative is known as another revolutionary step for China's rural areas after the household contractual responsibility system.

During his stay in Zhejiang province, Xi proposed an innovative initiative to promote development through industrial modernization. He actively supported private enterprise and encouraged business people to “come straight” to his office on important matters. He also extended Zhejiang's reforms beyond the economic sphere, addressing social, cultural and ecological aspects.

Xi's reform image has left a deep impression on international figures. In September 2006, then-U.S. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson visited China and chose Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang, as his first stop. He considers Xi the “perfect choice” for his first meeting in China, describing him as “the kind of guy who knows how to get things across the goal line.”

Paulson later recounted that during a meeting with Xi in 2014, the Chinese leader said, “My concern is mainly about reform and related issues.”

After ascending to the Party's top post in 2012, Xi's first domestic inspection took him to Shenzhen, following in his father's footsteps. There, he placed a basket of flowers in front of the bronze statue of Deng Xiaoping in Lianhuashan Park, declaring his firm commitment to reform: “Reform will not stop, and opening-up will not stop!”

The third plenary session of the 18th CPC Central Committee, convened in 2013 under Xi's leadership, is considered a milestone, as is the third plenary session of Deng's 11th CPC Central Committee in 1978, which ushered in the era reforms. The 2013 event marked the dawn of a new era of reform.

During the session, Xi listed a series of challenges facing China's development, including corruption, unsustainable development and environmental problems. He stressed that “the key to solving these problems lies in deepening reforms.”

The session approved a decision on “major issues regarding the overall deepening of reforms.” A Spanish newspaper said Xi had launched the most far-reaching economic, social and administrative reforms in China in 30 years.

More than a month later, China announced its decision to establish the Central Leading Group for Comprehensive Deepening Reform, headed by Xi. It was the first time in the history of the Party that a leadership body exclusively dedicated to reform was created at the central level. This group later became the Central Commission for Comprehensive Deepening Reform, with Xi as director.



