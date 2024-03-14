Politics
Would tear Narendra Modi into pieces if: FIR filed against Tamil Nadu Minister TM Anbarasan for threatening PM
DMK Minister TM Anbarasan was heavily criticized by the BJP for threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally. Moreover, an FIR has also been filed against him.
In response, Amit Malviya, head of the BJP's IT cell, criticized the INDIA alliance, accusing it of seeking to eliminate Sanatan Dharma and those who protect it.
After Udhayanidhi Stalin called for the annihilation of Sanatan Dharma, DMK Minister TM Anbarasan, Minister for Rural Industries including Cottage and Small Scale Industries of Tamil Nadu, said in a public speech: If I If you weren't a minister, I will tear you (referring to Prime Minister Modi) into pieces. The INDI Alliances program could not be clearer. Eliminate Sanatan Dharma and all those who protect it. »
Published: Mar 14, 2024, 09:44 AM IST
|
2/ https://www.livemint.com/politics/news/would-tear-narendra-modi-into-pieces-if-fir-against-tamil-nadu-minister-t-m-anbarasan-for-threatening-pm-11710388087975.html
