Politics
Erdogan prepares for new incursion into Syria and Iraq
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appears to be preparing for a new military incursion into the border regions of Syria and Iraq to combat the PKK, a violent Kurdish Marxist separatist group seen by Erdogan's government as the main threat to security of Turkey.
Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting last week that he was preparing a decisive operation against PKK positions in Syria and Iraq.
Let's hope that this summer we will have definitively resolved the problem of our Iraqi borders. Our desire to create a 30-40 kilometer deep security corridor along our Syrian borders remains intact, Erdogan said.
We have preparations that will give new nightmares to those who think they will bring Turkey to its knees in the face of terrorism along its southern borders, he added.
According to independent Turkish media Duvar, Turkish forces have already crossed the Iraqi border and moved approximately 30 kilometers inland. Airstrikes against PKK positions in Iraq and Syria have continued since January 12, when nine Turkish soldiers were killed in a clash. PKK raid on a military outpost in the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan.
That attack, coupled with the deaths of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq three weeks earlier, prompted Turkish officials to declare they would fight to the end to eradicate the PKK.
Erdogan laid the groundwork for his latest cross-border attack on the PKK by sending envoys to meet with officials from Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), as well as the United States and Russia. Erdogan personally met with KRG Chairman Nichirvan Barzani on March 1.
Duvar cited various sources as saying that Erdogan was waiting for either the end of the Muslim Ramadan holiday period or Iraq's March 31 local elections before launching a major military operation against the PKK. Erdogan predicted the operation would be completed by the end of summer.
Kurdish media expected Erdogan to make his decision around mid-April after discussing some oil and water supply issues with the Iraqi government. Iraq has long complained that Turkey's aggressive dam-building along the Tigris and Euphrates rivers is making droughts worse. The Iraqis could demand certain concessions from Turkey before giving the green light to an invasion against the Kurds.
Bloomberg News Monday reported Turkey has also tried to convince Iraq that destroying the PKK would be in its interests, since the PKK's ultimate goal is to create an independent Kurdish state from Turkish and Iraqi territory.
Bloomberg speculated that Erdogan may also be motivated by a desperate need to shore up nationalist support ahead of Turkey's upcoming elections, with his AKP party having performed poorly in major cities like Istanbul and Ankara during of recent electoral cycles. Only a dramatic response to the PKK attacks that killed Turkish soldiers could keep the nationalists on the side of Erdogan's ruling coalition.
As for Syria, diplomacy with dictator Bashar Assad remains low-key, but Duvar sources say the Turkish government has increased its attempts to convince Assad to support the anti-PKK operation.
Erdogan also wants the United States to stop supporting the People's Protection Units (YPG/YPJ), the Syrian Kurdish militia seen as a key ally in the fight against the Islamic State. Turkey considers the YPG an ally of the PKK.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) issued a report in late February accusing Turkey of abuses, and possible war crimes, against Kurdish residents of northern Syria. Some of these abuses are believed to have been carried out by Syrian militias allied with Turkey.
Ongoing abuses, including torture and enforced disappearances of those living under Turkish rule in northern Syria, will continue unless Turkey itself takes responsibility and acts to put an end to it. term, said Adam Coogle, HRW's deputy Middle East director.
Turkish officials are not mere spectators of the abuses, but bear responsibility for them as the occupying power. In some cases, they were directly involved in apparent war crimes, Coogle charged.
