Modi govt modulates CAA line: no mention of NRC, defines law as justice for persecuted Hindus | News from the political pulse





THE FRAMEWORK of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as a way to save “persecuted” Hindus from neighboring Muslim-majority countries, assurance that no Indian citizen will lose their citizenship and complete silence on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) – this is how the Narendra government Modi defines this. time the contours of the controversial law, the rules of which were notified on Monday. While talking about the CAA as “justice for persecuted Hindu (and Sikh) immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh”, the Modi government hopes that delinking it from any nationwide NRC will allay fears Muslims that the CAA was a step forward. making many of them stateless if their documents were not found in order. In this sense, it is a change of course from the earlier bludgeoning of the NRC and the CAA, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself stating in 2019 that the NRC would follow after the adoption of the law. This sparked massive protests across the country, mainly by Muslim groups and their supporters. On the other hand, speaking in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Shah stressed that the new law does not contain any provision to deprive any Indian of his citizenship. Throughout the day on Tuesday, the government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) also continued to release messages aimed at busting “myths” about the CAA and ensuring that Indian Muslims would have nothing to lose because of this law. In fact, right from the time the law was passed in Parliament in December 2019, Prime Minister Modi always maintained his stance that it would not affect any Indian citizen. He also said at the time that his government had done nothing to arouse NRC fears. Lies are being circulated about the NRC. This (start of exercise in Assam) was done at the time of Congress…We did not bring it,” he said on December 23, 2019, adding that his government, on the contrary, guaranteed the land and other property rights. people regardless of religion or caste. “Are we going to make a law to kick you out of here?” Bachche jaisi baatein karte ho (You speak like children). A court-mandated NRC was conducted in Assam, the exercise having started in 2018, to update data from a previous NRC conducted in 1951. Its final count of registered citizens was, however, not accepted by the Assam government and remains pending. No nationwide NRC has ever been conducted, but Shah's statement and the BJP's comments on conducting such an exercise had added to the apprehensions surrounding the CAA.

