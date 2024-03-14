The arrests that put Narendra Modis' fascist India on trial

Stan Swamy, a Jesuit priest, died in custody in India in July 2021. He was 84 years old. He had spent nine months in detention and was repeatedly denied bail; yet he had not been convicted of any crime. Swamy suffered from Parkinson's disease, but for several months prison authorities denied him the cup he needed to drink without spilling.

In poor health, Father Swamy was transferred from prison to hospital a few weeks before his death. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 and died following a heart attack. So says historian Ramachandra Guha, one of India's leading public intellectuals on judicial killing. UN special rapporteur Mary Lawlor said the death was a stain on India's human rights record.

Swamy had been arrested under India's catch-all anti-terrorism legislation, the Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act, which dates back to 1967. He was accused of inciting clashes between rival groups at a place called Bhima Koregaon (or BK) on New Year's Day 2018. although there is no suggestion that he was present or was a sympathizer of armed Maoist insurgents.

Although gentle in nature, Swamy was certainly a turbulent priest. He dedicated his life to India's most marginalized people, particularly the indigenous peoples known as Adivasis, members of communities considered tribal that total more than 100 million people. Swamy defended their interests, encouraged their self-organization, and opposed attempts to turn their forest, so essential to their lives and values, into strip mines. He was a thorn in the side of Indian authorities and corporate interests, and sometimes also the Church. You could say he was a rebel, but he wasn't an insurgent.

Alpa Shah, professor of anthropology at the London School of Economics, argues in The Incarcerations that the arrest of Swamy and 15 other lawyers, academics, poets and activists in what became known as the BK affair reveals the India's authoritarian drift. The action against the BK-16, she says, is an attempt to intimidate and muzzle critics of the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modiwhose party, the Hindu nationalist BJP, is expected to win a third consecutive general election in the coming weeks.

Narendra Modi (c) has been accused of illiberalizing India – Bloomberg

In BK in 2018, a well-organized mob attacked a rally attended by tens of thousands of Dalits, those at the bottom of India's caste hierarchy formerly known as untouchables. The violence was allegedly orchestrated by two prominent Hindu extremists and carried out by those who saw themselves as cheerleaders for Modi and his assertive brand of Hindu cultural identity.

However, the police had no desire to prosecute local figures with good political connections, and so Shah suggested that they reverse the case. Over the course of several months, they arrested leading intellectuals and activists who had openly advocated for the interests of the dispossessed, Dalits and Adivasis, as well as India's large but increasingly beleaguered Muslim minority. The allegations extended to the war against the state and the preparation of the assassination of the Prime Minister.

Shah knows several of the people detained because of his work as an anthropologist; his previous book was a well-regarded account of accompanying armed Maoists who remain a formidable force in some Adivasi areas. She is convinced that the 16 were not assisting the armed insurrection or planning assassinations, and had no role in fomenting the clashes in BK.

Alpa Shah, author of The Incarcerations, is professor at LSE – William Collins/Chiara Ambrosio

This book, dedicated to people unjustly incarcerated, is thus an expression of solidarity. Shah describes those imprisoned as the last bastions of democracy as the country slides, in his words, toward an Indian form of fascism. The use of this inflammatory term is justified more by the account of Indian commentators who have also expressed concerns about totalitarianism, rather than by detailed argumentation. If Shah is convincing about the degradation of civil society and secular values ​​in India, the haphazard organization of his book and the rather banal style of his prose do not help his argument.

Much of Shah's narrative is devoted to the life stories of the men and women involved in the case. It's easy to get lost in the thicket of names and details, but she presents striking evidence, backed by expert forensic analysis, of the alleged planting of incriminating materials on the laptops of those detained with cyber traces apparently pointing to both police and Indians. hackers for hire happy to do this sophisticated dirty work. Surprisingly, Shah even managed to get two of the investigating police officers on the phone. One of them spoke to him at length, insisting that all mandatory procedures were meticulously followed during arrests and that the police had always acted within the law.

But the evidence gathered by police and India's National Investigation Agency has not yet been tested in court, and it is unclear when it will be. As The Incarcerations went to press, no date had been set for a trial. Indian civil liberties organizations report that less than 3 percent of arrests under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act result in a conviction. Shah suggests that the prolonged court proceedings and pretrial detention are as much punishment as any guilty verdict would be.

Andrew Whitehead's books include A Mission in Kashmir. The Incarcerations is published by William Collins at 30 p.m.

