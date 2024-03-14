Erdogan's visit to Iraq amid critical terrorist tensions





Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz announced on Tuesday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would visit Iraq before the end of April. “The visit is scheduled before the end of April and preparations are underway,” Yildiz said, pointing out that Erdogan's last visit to Baghdad took place in 2012, when he was prime minister. During his visit to Iraq, Yildiz discussed plans to meet with Iraqi Foreign Ministry officials to assess bilateral relations. “We are preparing the ground for future ministerial meetings and the next visit of our president,” he explained. Visit postponed several times Sources speaking to the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper in September claimed the visit seemed unlikely due to the two sides' inability to agree on resolving disagreements over oil exports, water and security issues. security. Discussions held by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Baghdad in November are expected to pave the way for Erdogan's visit. However, sources claimed that Fidan returned with impressions that could dissuade Erdogan from visiting Baghdad, saying: “Perhaps Turkey felt that the necessary conditions for the success of the visit are not currently in place.” Iraqi parliamentarians say indirect messages from Ankara indicate growing disagreements between Baghdad and Erbil governments over budget, wages and oil exports have not created a political environment conducive to the visit of President Erdogan in 2023. Other sources pointed out that the disagreement with Turkey over oil exports, particularly regarding crude oil exports from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), remains unresolved amid the lawsuit that halted exports to the Ceyhan port. Iraq won its arbitration case against Turkey in March after years of disagreement over oil exports from the KRG region. The Turkish government has demanded that Baghdad give up compensation estimated at $2.6 billion for Ankara as a condition for resuming oil exports. Additionally, Ankara filed a lawsuit against Baghdad demanding compensation in excess of $900 million. Iraqi sources highlighted the complexity of the issue, saying that even after Fidan's visit to Baghdad, the two sides had failed to resolve the issue. Additionally, in September, airstrikes were carried out on Turkish military bases in the KRG region, resulting in serious damage to four Turkish military bases, followed by attacks in December that resulted in the deaths of several Turkish soldiers. What is President Erdogan's objective? Turkey aims to expand its cross-border military campaign against the PKK terrorist group in Iraq. Defense Minister Yasar Guler announced on Monday that Turkey was in talks with Iraq to jointly target PKK hideouts. Turkey has established more than 100 military outposts in Iraq's rugged border zone. This fits with Erdogan's goal of creating a buffer zone along the borders of Iraq and Syria to counter the threat of Kurdish separatism in both countries. “We are firmly committed to establishing a 30-40 kilometer deep security corridor along our borders,” Guler said on March 11. “By this summer, we aim to come full circle to secure our border with Iraq and eliminate the problem of terrorism.” Following attacks in December and January that led to the deaths of numerous Turkish soldiers in Iraq, which Turkey blamed on the PKK, Erdogan pledged to intensify military actions against the PKK and its Syrian branch, the YPG. Source: Writing

