Tamil Nadu: BJP attacks DMK over minister TM Anbarasan's 'threatening' remark against PM Modi





The BJP on Wednesday attacked the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu after a video went viral showing a DMK minister allegedly threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a video widely shared by BJP leaders, DMK Minister TM Anbarasan can be heard saying in Tamil: “We have seen several Prime Ministers but we have not seen a Prime Minister who can speak so low.” He says he's going to eradicate us. I just want to say something. DMK is not an ordinary organization. It was built through the sacrifice of many people and much bloodshed. “Those who said they would destroy DMK have perished. This organization will always stand, keep that in mind. So try to show that elsewhere,” the minister said. After Udhayanidhi Stalin called for the annihilation of Sanatan Dharma, DMK Minister TM Anbarasan, Minister for Rural Industries including Cottage and Small Scale Industries of Tamil Nadu, said in a public speech: “If I were not a minister, I would tear you apart (referring to Primeâ€æ pic.twitter.com/JSc5rWDBom

Amit Malviya (àä®àå‹àäæàå€ àä•àä¾ àäªàä°àä¿àäµàä¾àä°) (@amitmalviya) March 13, 2024 The minister then said: “I speak softly because I am a minister. If I hadn't been a minister, I would have torn him to pieces. The DMK minister made the comments four days ago, a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a major roadshow in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. The BJP condemned Anbarasan's remarks and demanded Chief Minister Stalin to sack him for “threatening” Prime Minister Modi. Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said, “DMK will soon disappear from the political space due to its constant speeches like these, its divisive politics, its corrupt nature, its affiliation with international drug traffickers, its goondaism and its bad governance. He said the DMK minister's act was a result of “growing frustration over the rise of anti-incumbency in Tamil Nadu”. BJP IT division chief Amit Malviya said the incident has clearly highlighted the “INDI Alliance's agenda”, which is “to eliminate Sanatan Dharma and all those who protect it”. Saffron party national secretary Satya Kumar Yadav called it a “new low for the INDI Alliance”. “INDI Alliance knows the result of LS elections, so now it is resorting to abuse against Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Such blatant disrespect towards the honorable Prime Minister is unacceptable and deserves strong condemnation,” he said. Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said, “DMK has some ministers who should have been in the rowdy list. » He added, “The CM also tweeted asking why the Prime Minister is visiting, so they are probably afraid of the Prime Minister's visits to Tamil Nadu and this is making them say dirty things about the Prime Minister. “As a responsible CM, Stalin should have sacked this person because he tried to threaten the Prime Minister of this country.” Published on: March 13, 2024

