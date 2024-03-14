Why Boris Johnson will never campaign for Rishi Sunak – nor will he join the Reform Party | Politics | News





Boris Johnson will not lift a finger to help Rishi Sunak due to tensions between the two men, despite suggestions to the contrary, a leading Brexit supporter has claimed. And Ben Habib, the deputy leader of Reform UK, also ruled out any possibility that the former prime minister would follow in the footsteps of Tory MP Lee Anderson by joining his political group. Rumors are rife in Westminster that Mr Johnson is ready to return to the political arena to boost Mr Sunak's chances in the next general election. Mr Johnson, who resigned as an MP last year, has remained tight-lipped on the subject. His spokesperson confirmed this week that the 59-year-old would consistently support the Conservative Party – but refused to say whether Mr Johnson was prepared to take a more active role. Property developer Mr Habib, a former Brexit Party MP, was highly skeptical, given Mr Sunak's resignation as chancellor in 2022 was widely seen as a catalyst for Mr Johnson's resignation.

Mr Habib told Express.co.uk: There is no chance of Boris Johnson campaigning for Rishi Sunak at the Red Wall or anywhere else in the country. There is only tension between the two men who, I am told, have not spoken to each other for over a year. He continued: Even if they somehow managed to heal the chasm of their broken relationship, Boris still wouldn't do it. He is fully deployed to strengthen the Johnson family's balance sheet. He lamented his financial difficulties as prime minister and wasted no time in using the legacy of that office to increase his income upon his departure.

Six months after his departure, he had earned 5 million, mainly on the speaking circuit. That's a lot of dosh. Mr Habib suggested: Holidays in the Caribbean are rather more attractive, I suppose, than campaigning in the seaside resort of Skegness. No, politics and Johnson have gone their separate ways. He may be campaigning for Zelensky, but certainly not for Sunak. As for whether Mr Johnson would be tempted to follow Mr Anderson's lead after the Ashfield MP was outed at a press conference earlier this week, Mr Habib said: I doubt it .

Like any member of the public, he would be welcome, but there would be two hurdles he could not clear. First, it should support our policies. These include abandoning his beloved net zero – that’s not happening. Secondly, he would need to satisfactorily explain why he established a border along the Irish Sea and botched Brexit – and that didn't happen either. No, Boris is better off in St. Kitts, with a few private jet trips to kyiv and Caracas.

Speaking to GB News yesterday, former Conservative vice-president Mr Anderson denied he was a mercenary after joining Reform UK, rejecting suggestions he had been paid to switch allegiances. Mr Anderson also said the Conservative Party did not contact him before he was named Reform's first MP. The 57-year-old had been forced to sit as an independent after being removed as Conservative whip last month for suggesting that Labor London Mayor Sadiq Khan was controlled by Islamist extremists. He refused to apologize for comments Mr Sunak called “wrong”, effectively blocking any path back into the Tory fold.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1877114/boris-johnson-rishi-sunak-reform-uk-lee-anderson The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos