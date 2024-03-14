Morning briefing: March 14, 2024





ISTANBUL Here's a roundup of all the news you need to start your Thursday, including Israel's attack on a humanitarian aid center in Gaza, Turkey's establishment of a security corridor against terrorist violence and Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks on Moscow's preparation for nuclear war. from a “military-technical” point of view. BEST STORIES At least five people were killed and several others injured Wednesday in Israeli bombardment of a humanitarian aid distribution center in the southern Gaza Strip, according to medical sources. The attack targeted a distribution center run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in central Rafah, witnesses said. Medical sources said some of the injured were in serious condition. There was no comment from the Israeli military on this report. By establishing a “security corridor” along its southern borders, Turkey is succeeding in protecting itself from the spread of terrorism and violence, the Turkish president said on Wednesday. “We are completely preventing the fire from spreading around us to Turkey by establishing a security corridor along our southern borders,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a campaign rally in Sirnak province , in the south-east of the country, on the eve of the local elections on March 31. He also stressed that Turkey was erecting barriers between itself and terrorist groups. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that his country is ready for nuclear war from a “military-technical” point of view. “From a military-technical point of view, we are of course ready. They (Russian forces) are constantly ready for combat,” Putin said in an interview with state TV channel Rossiya-1. Putin noted that it is “generally accepted” that Russia’s nuclear triad – land, sea and air – is more modern than any other, saying only Moscow and Washington have such a triad. NEWS IN BRIEF Senior officials from the United States, four other countries and the European Union agreed Wednesday that Israel should open additional crossings to deliver more humanitarian aid to Gaza. European Council President Charles Michel warned on Wednesday of the regional repercussions of the war in Gaza, saying a two-state solution is the “only solution.” The embassies of Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States in Yemen issued a joint statement on Wednesday reiterating their condemnation of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders said Wednesday he does not have enough support to become the country's prime minister. South African citizens fighting alongside or serving in the Israeli army will be arrested upon returning home, Israeli media reported Wednesday, citing the country's foreign minister. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is prolonging the war in the Gaza Strip to stay in power, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said on Wednesday. Thousands of people protested in Greece against the country's deployment of the Hydra frigate to the Red Sea, as part of the EU's Aspides mission to protect shipping on the vital waterway. Hezbollah said Wednesday its fighters targeted sites near the Lebanese border belonging to the Israeli army and a drone as Israel continued to bomb several areas in southern Lebanon. Poland has decided to recall dozens of its ambassadors appointed by the previous administration, its Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday that “the very survival of the population” of the Gaza Strip was at stake. YouTube blocked an investigative TV show focused on the fatal shooting of a Canadian Sikh separatist on Wednesday after being ordered to do so by the Indian government. SPORTS Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund and Spanish La Liga club Atletico Madrid reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday. Dortmund beat Dutch club PSV Eindhoven 2-0 at home to secure a place in the last 16 with a 3-1 aggregate victory. Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid eliminated Italian Serie A powerhouse Inter Milan 3-2 on penalties after the match finished 2-2 on aggregate. Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri resigns Maurizio Sarri has resigned as head coach of Lazio, the Italian Serie A club confirmed in a statement. Sarri, 65, left the Roma club after Lazio suffered five defeats in the last six games in all competitions. His assistant Giovanni Martusciello was named interim manager. BUSINESS AND ECONOMY Global gas demand expected to exceed 5.36 trillion cubic meters in 2050 Global demand for natural gas is expected to increase by 34% in 2050 compared to 2022, reaching approximately 5.36 trillion cubic meters. According to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Outlook 2050 report, global natural gas consumption reached approximately 4,015 billion cubic meters in 2022. As a result, it is estimated that 52% of global demand growth will come from the Asia-Pacific region. Russia fines Google for failing to restrict access to banned content A Russian court has fined Google 4 million rubles ($43,680) for failing to block access to certain content banned in Russia. The court found Google guilty of non-compliance with the law by not restricting access to certain content prohibited on YouTube. Google was previously fined for similar reasons. 