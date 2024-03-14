Trump news today: Judge Aileen Cannon to hear motions to dismiss Mar-a-Lago classified documents case





Trump says 2024 election will be the most important day in our country's history

Donald Trump is expected to appear in federal court in Florida today as he fights to have the criminal case over his alleged mishandling of classified documents thrown out.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon will consider two motions filed by the former president's lawyers seeking to dismiss the case, saying that under their interpretation of the Presidential Records Act, Mr. Trump had the authority to designate documents as personal and to keep them after leaving the White House. Home.

Special counsel Jack Smith says the documents are not personal but presidential records and therefore he had no authority to preserve them. The second motion to dismiss concerns the espionage law.

The hearing will take place at 10 a.m. ET in Fort Pierce.

It comes a day after Mr. Trump scored a minor victory in his Georgia election interference case, when the judge threw out a handful of charges from the original indictment.

On Wednesday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that the six charges, three of which apply to Mr. Trump, should be dismissed but that the state could seek re-indictment on those charges on a later date. later.

March 14, 2024 8:59 am

Former President Trump praised Adolf Hitler in a private conversation with aides and once said, quote, that Hitler did good things, according to a new book.

Oh, come on, I don't think he said that once, added the host, emphasizing this last word.

The former president is expected to argue, at least in part, that he cannot be held responsible for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal cash payments to an adult film star because he acted on the advice of his lawyers.

But his lawyers' opinion released Tuesday says Mr. Trump will not formally use what is generally called an attorney-advice defense.

As Ken Buck resigns, AOC says Democrats must take advantage of slim House margin

The Republican majority in the House will become even thinner next week with the departure of Rep. Ken Buck several months before the end of his final term.

In an unexpected announcement Tuesday evening, Mr. Buck, a Republican from Colorado, said he would leave Congress next Friday, rather than retiring at the end of his term as originally planned. Then, Republicans will hold only 218 seats out of 435 in the House, leaving Democrats on the verge of winning the majority.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York and a member of the progressive team, told The Independent that her party should take advantage of Mr. Bucks' early departure.

When do party presidential nominations become official?

Even though Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden campaign as if they are each party's official nominees, technically it only becomes official at the conventions.

TikTok: The only issue Republicans won't agree with Trump on

Since Donald Trump took the reins of the Republican Party, elected officials have almost never encountered him. The cost of this approach has always been too high.

They didn't upset him when he broke Republican orthodoxy on free trade. They chose not to resist him when the transcript of a phone call revealed that he wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on Joe Biden. Many still voted to object to the election results after the Capitol riot. And last month, they torpedoed a bill that traded immigration restrictions for aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

But on Wednesday, Republicans found a line they were willing to cross with the former and potentially future president: TikTok.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 13, 2024 11:00 p.m.

Stephen Colbert roasts Robert Hur's clown audition

