Key takeaways from China's two annual sessionsExBulletin

Politics
Key takeaways from China's two annual sessions
Following the Two Sessions' annual meetings in China, NPR's Rob Schmitz speaks with the Wilson Center's Robert Daly about the state of China and its economy.
ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:
The world's second largest economy is in difficulty and its leader is consolidating his power. China has just completed its parliamentary session, called the Two Sessions, an annual event that offers a rare glimpse into the workings of what is becoming a more opaque political system under the leadership of one man, Xi, the Communist Party secretary from 70 years. Jinping. I'm joined now by Robert Daly, director of the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States, to talk about where the Chinese government is going next. Welcome, Robert.
ROBERT DALY: It's good to be with you.
SCHMITZ: So these meetings of the two sessions are highly choreographed approval sessions of China's national legislature. But every year there are signs that China's leaders want to lead the country. What did you learn from this year's event about where China might be heading?
DALY: Well, we learn less and less from both sessions almost every year. As you say, they are staged and they become more and more effective in repression. I think what we've learned is that Xi Jinping is determined to stay the course. He was simply consistent. And under his leadership, he moved China from an increasingly open and developmental state, focused on improving the well-being of the Chinese people, to a closed and increasingly ideological security state. And I think the question for the Chinese people is: what does this mean for us in the future? Will we continue to see our standard of living rise or is it time for a period of deprivation and readjustment?
SCHMITZ: Yes, I mean, there are 1.4 billion people in China. How much support do you think Xi Jinping has among this massive population, and what could threaten that support? Or does it really matter at this point, given the power Xi Jinping has consolidated within himself?
DALY: Well, of course the China one is closed and it's a black box. They do not allow meaningful surveys. There are no elections. It still seems – and I was in China last January – that Xi Jinping enjoys strong support within the party itself – almost 100 million members -, the security apparatus, which is extremely important , the army, and probably also among workers, farmers, second and third tier cities. So I think Xi, even though he's lost a lot of support, is still very firmly in place.
SCHMITZ: And with Xi Jinping consolidating more power within himself, what does that portend about China's intentions with Taiwan? You know, Xi has made it clear that he wants what he calls reunification with Taiwan. How does he plan to proceed? Is there some sort of timeline, do you think?
DALY: In the United States, in Congress and in the military, there is growing concern that there is a timetable and that Xi Jinping wants to, you know, act on Taiwan as soon as possible, maybe. be as early as 2027. I think that's somewhat exaggerated. Xi Jinping has made it clear to the military that he wants to be ready to intervene successfully in Taiwan, whatever the contingencies, by 2027, but that is not a decision to be made. And because China's economy is in the midst of what will be a long crisis and its biggest crisis since 1978, I think the costs to Xi Jinping of acting in Taiwan and failing – or even acting in Taiwan and succeed slowly – the costs are so high, coupled with the pressure of China's failing economy, that he is probably less likely to move to Taiwan than many think. Many in Washington would disagree with me on this point.
SCHMITZ: Now, what kind of global and domestic factors does a decision like that depend on? You know, when he calculates… OK, when is the right time for this stuff? – well, what is he thinking?
DALY: Well, first of all, he'll assume that if he goes after Taiwan, the United States and probably also Japan would get involved. He would assume that we would also mobilize other countries to heavily sanction China, and he has seen how effective that can be in the case of Russia. However, it also explores the ways in which Russia managed to evade sanctions and continue to grow its economy despite this.
But it is a country that depends on trade, that wants foreign investment, foreign technology, that needs foreign inputs. It must be assumed that all these establishments will close their doors. This involves scales of escalation that no one understands and which will certainly encompass cyberspace, perhaps outer space, and could escalate into the nuclear domain. So that would be quite a crapshoot, and it's hard to see how he could think that the benefits, especially with the pressure in China, are going to outweigh the costs.
SCHMITZ: That's Robert Daly, director of the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States. Robert, thank you.
DALY: Okay, thank you.
