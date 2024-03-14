Politics
India to become a semiconductor hub in near future: PM Modi | Latest news India
The day is not far when India will become a global powerhouse in manufacturing products for the semiconductor sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as he laid the foundation stone for three major semiconductor projects. -drivers and accused previous governments of engaging in corruption worth thousands of dollars. of crores and not investing in modern technology.
The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering through video conferencing at Indias Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat in Dholera, where he laid the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects, two in Gujarat and one in Assam, worth 'approximately 1.25 lakh.
India has left behind its old thoughts and old approaches and has progressed a lot. India makes decisions and formulates policies quickly. We have wasted decades in semiconductor manufacturing. But we must not waste a single moment now, he said in his 25-minute speech.
Acknowledging the critical role of microchips in the 21st century technology landscape, Modi said Made-in-India and Indian-designed chips will play a major role in taking India towards self-reliance and modernization.
Read here: PM Modi gives holiday duties to Babus, fires up ministers for 2024 elections
In the 1960s, India dreamed of manufacturing semiconductors and was thinking in that direction. But governments have not been able to take advantage of the opportunities available to us. The main reason for this is lack of will, lack of effort to turn ideas into actions and lack of taking bold decisions for the country. For this reason, for many years, India's dream of manufacturing semiconductors remained a dream, he added.
These developments are in line with recent government efforts to make the country a hub for the manufacturing and assembly of semiconductors, a key ingredient in a wide range of technology sectors, but whose supply was disrupted first by the pandemic and then by geopolitical tensions between the United States and the United States. China.
Modis' events came weeks after the Cabinet approved three proposals to set up semiconductor units in India; These facilities, together, will create high-performance computing chips for use in electric vehicles, high-power computing, telecommunications, defense, automotive, consumer electronics, power electronics and display, in addition to contributing to the assembly, testing, marking and packaging of semiconductors.
Modi said those in power before had been complacent and he criticized previous governments for viewing semiconductor technology as a necessity for the future and neglecting investments, citing the misconception that India, being a poor country, could not handle high-tech sectors.
Read here: PM Narendra Modi meets ministers on 100-day plan after Lok Sabha polls
They failed to balance the country's priorities. They thought India was a poor country and wondered how will it handle high-tech areas like semiconductors. Under the cover of the country's poverty, they ignored investments in these modern technologies. They could commit scams worth thousands of crores of rupees, but would not be able to invest a similar amount in the semiconductor sector. With such thoughts, no country can progress, he said.
He pointed out that such thinking hinders a country's progress and compared it to his government's forward-looking approach, emphasizing the importance of progressing in the semiconductor sector to compete with developed countries while simultaneously meeting other major needs of the country, such as the provision of pucca housing for developed countries. the poor, by investing in research, implementing large-scale sanitation campaigns and developing modern infrastructure.
On the one hand, we are leading the largest sanitation campaign in the world and, on the other hand, we are making progress in semiconductor manufacturing. We are rapidly eliminating poverty and, on the other hand, we are building modern infrastructure. We make India Aatmanirbhar [self-reliant]. In 2024, we laid the foundation stones and inaugurated projects worth more than 12 lakh crore, he said.
The semiconductor manufacturing plant at Dholera, around 120 km from Ahmedabad, will be set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) for semiconductor manufacturing in India. With a total investment of more than With a budget of 91,000 crores, it will be the first commercial semiconductor factory in the country. The facility, developed in collaboration with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC), will have a manufacturing capacity of up to 50,000 wafers per month.
Read here: Modi launches PM-SURAJ portal; for the benefit of the marginalized sector
The Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) facility at Morigaon, Assam will also be established by TEPL under the amended scheme for semiconductor assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP), and with a total investment of approximately 27 trillion. Another OSAT installation at Sanand will be set up by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited under ATMP with a total investment of approximately 7,500 million.
These initiatives are expected to generate significant employment opportunities.
In the first, second and third industrial revolutions, India lagged behind due to various reasons, but in the fourth industrial revolution, India is moving forward with great self-confidence, determined not to waste a single moment, said Modi. After the semiconductor mission initiated two years ago, today is the unveiling of three projects. India is committed, India keeps its promises and therefore democracy keeps its promises.
He further said that the Covid-19 pandemic had highlighted the need for a reliable and resilient supply chain, and India was ready to play an important role in this regard. The country has already shown its prowess in the space, nuclear and digital fields. India is now embarking on the commercial production of semiconductors, poised to become a global player in this field. Decisions and policies taken today will strategically strengthen the country for the future, he said.
Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi welcomed the Centre's initiatives for the semiconductor sector, but criticized the Prime Minister for allegedly taking credit. The country's priority after independence was different. Without training engineers, how do you plan to make semiconductor chips? It should not be forgotten that it was Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who built world-class institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/india-will-become-a-semiconductor-hub-in-near-future-modi-101710355176219.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- India to become a semiconductor hub in near future: PM Modi | Latest news India
- A recap of the 2024 entertainment awards season
- How technology can enhance group work — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Donald Trump and Joe Biden ready for the rematch of the US elections | BBC News
- Is America about to ban TikTok?
- Public performing arts school ends drama program prematurely
- Look What You Made Me Do – Table Tennis Fan Zhendong Turns Into a Taylor Swift Fanboy
- Stock market today: Asian stocks mostly fall after Wall Street drifts to mixed close
- West Midlands becomes first UK region to receive technology-led speed-up of bowel cancer screening as part of £10m smart city region
- Key takeaways from China's two annual sessionsExBulletin
- Trump news today: Judge Aileen Cannon to hear motions to dismiss Mar-a-Lago classified documents case
- Morning briefing: March 14, 2024