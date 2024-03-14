India to become a semiconductor hub in near future: PM Modi | Latest news India

The day is not far when India will become a global powerhouse in manufacturing products for the semiconductor sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as he laid the foundation stone for three major semiconductor projects. -drivers and accused previous governments of engaging in corruption worth thousands of dollars. of crores and not investing in modern technology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the foundation stone laying ceremony of three semiconductor facilities via video conferencing in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering through video conferencing at Indias Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat in Dholera, where he laid the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects, two in Gujarat and one in Assam, worth 'approximately 1.25 lakh.

India has left behind its old thoughts and old approaches and has progressed a lot. India makes decisions and formulates policies quickly. We have wasted decades in semiconductor manufacturing. But we must not waste a single moment now, he said in his 25-minute speech.

Acknowledging the critical role of microchips in the 21st century technology landscape, Modi said Made-in-India and Indian-designed chips will play a major role in taking India towards self-reliance and modernization.

In the 1960s, India dreamed of manufacturing semiconductors and was thinking in that direction. But governments have not been able to take advantage of the opportunities available to us. The main reason for this is lack of will, lack of effort to turn ideas into actions and lack of taking bold decisions for the country. For this reason, for many years, India's dream of manufacturing semiconductors remained a dream, he added.

These developments are in line with recent government efforts to make the country a hub for the manufacturing and assembly of semiconductors, a key ingredient in a wide range of technology sectors, but whose supply was disrupted first by the pandemic and then by geopolitical tensions between the United States and the United States. China.

Modis' events came weeks after the Cabinet approved three proposals to set up semiconductor units in India; These facilities, together, will create high-performance computing chips for use in electric vehicles, high-power computing, telecommunications, defense, automotive, consumer electronics, power electronics and display, in addition to contributing to the assembly, testing, marking and packaging of semiconductors.

Modi said those in power before had been complacent and he criticized previous governments for viewing semiconductor technology as a necessity for the future and neglecting investments, citing the misconception that India, being a poor country, could not handle high-tech sectors.

They failed to balance the country's priorities. They thought India was a poor country and wondered how will it handle high-tech areas like semiconductors. Under the cover of the country's poverty, they ignored investments in these modern technologies. They could commit scams worth thousands of crores of rupees, but would not be able to invest a similar amount in the semiconductor sector. With such thoughts, no country can progress, he said.

He pointed out that such thinking hinders a country's progress and compared it to his government's forward-looking approach, emphasizing the importance of progressing in the semiconductor sector to compete with developed countries while simultaneously meeting other major needs of the country, such as the provision of pucca housing for developed countries. the poor, by investing in research, implementing large-scale sanitation campaigns and developing modern infrastructure.

On the one hand, we are leading the largest sanitation campaign in the world and, on the other hand, we are making progress in semiconductor manufacturing. We are rapidly eliminating poverty and, on the other hand, we are building modern infrastructure. We make India Aatmanirbhar [self-reliant]. In 2024, we laid the foundation stones and inaugurated projects worth more than 12 lakh crore, he said.

The semiconductor manufacturing plant at Dholera, around 120 km from Ahmedabad, will be set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) for semiconductor manufacturing in India. With a total investment of more than With a budget of 91,000 crores, it will be the first commercial semiconductor factory in the country. The facility, developed in collaboration with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC), will have a manufacturing capacity of up to 50,000 wafers per month.

The Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) facility at Morigaon, Assam will also be established by TEPL under the amended scheme for semiconductor assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP), and with a total investment of approximately 27 trillion. Another OSAT installation at Sanand will be set up by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited under ATMP with a total investment of approximately 7,500 million.

These initiatives are expected to generate significant employment opportunities.

In the first, second and third industrial revolutions, India lagged behind due to various reasons, but in the fourth industrial revolution, India is moving forward with great self-confidence, determined not to waste a single moment, said Modi. After the semiconductor mission initiated two years ago, today is the unveiling of three projects. India is committed, India keeps its promises and therefore democracy keeps its promises.

He further said that the Covid-19 pandemic had highlighted the need for a reliable and resilient supply chain, and India was ready to play an important role in this regard. The country has already shown its prowess in the space, nuclear and digital fields. India is now embarking on the commercial production of semiconductors, poised to become a global player in this field. Decisions and policies taken today will strategically strengthen the country for the future, he said.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi welcomed the Centre's initiatives for the semiconductor sector, but criticized the Prime Minister for allegedly taking credit. The country's priority after independence was different. Without training engineers, how do you plan to make semiconductor chips? It should not be forgotten that it was Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who built world-class institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), he said.