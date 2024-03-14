Judge in Georgia election subversion trial dismisses three counts against Donald Trump | US News





The judge in Donald Trump's election subversion trial in Georgia has dismissed three counts against the former president.

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee also dismissed charges against three other co-defendants, while allowing the entire case to proceed, according to a court filing.

Judge McAffee ruled that allegations made by state prosecutors that Mr. Trump and his co-defendants attempted to get Georgia officials to violate their oath of office were not sufficiently detailed in these six counts. 'charge.

The judge allowed 35 other charges to stand, including 10 against the former president.

The central racketeering charge against Mr. Trump and his 14 remaining co-defendants also remains in effect.

Mr. Trump and his co-defendants have pleaded not guilty to charges that they formed a criminal conspiracy to try to overturn the Republican's loss to Joe Biden in the state of Georgia in the 2020 election.

Judge McAfee said prosecutors could file a new, more detailed indictment on the dismissed counts.

The Georgia case is one of four criminal charges Mr. Trump faces in the run-up to the November election, after securing enough delegates to become the presumptive Republican nominee on Tuesday.

He also faces federal charges related to alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat and is scheduled to stand trial in New York later this month on charges related to hush money paid to an adult actress.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in all four cases and said they were attempts to prevent him from resuming the presidency.

Steve Sadow, Trump's lead lawyer in the Georgia case, said prosecutors “did not make specific allegations regarding alleged wrongdoing” in the charges that were dismissed.

“All charges against President Trump are political, constitute election interference and should be dropped,” Sadow said in a statement.

A spokesman for Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis' office, which brought the case, said prosecutors were reviewing the decision.

Lawyers for Mr. Trump and his allies, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Rudy Giuliani, have disputed allegations that they tried to get Georgia politicians to violate their oath of office. office by convincing them to appoint fraudulent lists of pro-Trump voters.

Two of the six charges dismissed by Judge McAfee relate to a January 2021 phone call when Mr. Trump pressed Georgia's top election official, Brad Raffensperger, to “find” votes to overturn his defeat.

The judge found that the indictment did not specify in sufficient detail how the then-president and his co-defendants could have induced the officials to violate their oath of office or their duties under the Georgia constitution or American.

“They do not give the defendants enough information to intelligently prepare their defense, because they could have violated the constitutions and therefore the law in dozens, if not hundreds, of distinct ways,” he wrote in his judgment.

Judge McAfee's decision comes as he prepares to issue a highly anticipated ruling on whether Ms. Willis, the prosecutor in the case, should be disqualified because of a romantic relationship with a lawyer he she hired to lead the prosecution.

Mr. Trump's team claims that Ms. Willis benefited financially from the relationship and may have lied in court, which Willis denies.

