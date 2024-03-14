Donald Trump loses his longtime spokesperson





A longtime spokesperson for former President Donald Trump's campaign has left his post.

Liz Harrington has officially left the campaign after nearly four years as Trump's chief spokesperson, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Newsweek on Wednesday.

She joined Trump's team in June 2021, replacing Jason Miller. The source said Harrington left last month, but it was unclear why she left.

“Liz Harrington is a fighter,” Trump said in a June 15, 2021 statement. “She played a significant role in us receiving more votes than any incumbent president in the history of the United States- United, much more than we received the first time we won.”

Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign by email and phone for comment.

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Greensboro Coliseum March 2 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington is no longer with the campaign. Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Greensboro Coliseum March 2 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington is no longer with the campaign. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Harrington, a staunch Trump supporter who has vocally supported his claims of election fraud, previously served as a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee (RNC), taking Kayleigh McEnany's place when she joined the Trump White House as Press Officer.

Before working with the GOP, she was a conservative journalist working at Steve Bannon's War Room and the Washington Free Beacon. When she joined the former president's team, she called it “the honor of her life.”

In January, the Washington Post described the former spokesperson as “a polarizing figure in Trump's orbit but beloved by Trump” in an article about the election report that Trump shared on his social media. Harrington allegedly wrote the report.

Harrington has not posted to his account on X, formerly Twitter, since last month. Several users seemed to notice her absence, asking the campaign when she would return or where she is.

The news comes amid the recent shakeup at the RNC. This week, Trump's advisers began mass layoffs after taking over as chairman of the committee. More than 60 officials from the committee's policy, communications and data departments have reportedly been fired or asked to resign and reapply for their positions. Five senior executives were among those fired.

Michael Whatley, a Trump ally, and Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law, were unanimously elected chairman and co-chair of the RNC last week, after Trump rebuffed Speaker Ronna McDaniel and endorsed the Whatley and Lara take office. Chris LaCivita, a senior Trump campaign adviser, has been named the RNC's new chief of staff.

The changes came after McDaniel, who was backed by Trump to lead the RNC in 2017 and is the niece of Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, resigned after being accused of a series of funding problems. She has also been criticized for Republicans losing several elections since 2020.

