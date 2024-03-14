Indonesian presidential rivals plan to challenge official election results with allegations of fraud

JAKARTA The camps of the two Indonesian presidential candidates who appear to have lost last month's elections said Thursday they plan to challenge the official results in the Constitutional Court citing allegations of widespread fraud.

Indonesians voted on February 14 to elect the successor to popular President Joko Widodo, who is serving his second and final term. The election is a three-way race between current Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and two former provincial governors, Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo.

Subianto is a former general linked to past human rights abuses who enjoyed the tacit support of the outgoing president because Widodos' son is Subianto's vice-presidential running mate. Subianto claims victory on Election Day, after unofficial tallies showed he won the vote with nearly 60 percent of the vote.

The General Election Commission officially tallied more than 78% of the votes on Thursday, with Subianto with 58.82%, Baswedan 24.50% and Pranowo 16.68%. Baswedan and Pranowo refused to concede and alleged electoral fraud.

The official vote counting process, which is long and laborious, can take up to 35 days to complete, the maximum time regulated by the electoral law and the electoral commission is expected to announce the official winner by March 20.

I am currently preparing a petition to go to the Constitutional Court, said Todung Mulya Lubis, a prominent lawyer who represents Pranowo and his running mate Mohammad Mahfud. This is the only legal avenue we have to resolve electoral disputes, and for this we need many witnesses and experts.

Lubis said election irregularities occurred before, during and after the vote, but noted that his team had difficulty getting witnesses to testify in court, saying they were intimidated by authorities. He acknowledged that it would be difficult to successfully challenge the election result with such a wide margin of victory.

There is no way to prove it, so we will say that when we talk about electoral conflicts, we are not only talking about the result of the election, but we are also talking about the electoral process, before the election, Lubis” said told foreign journalists at a press conference on Thursday.

He said irregularities also took place regarding Widodos' son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. The Constitutional Court made an exception to the minimum age requirement of 40 for candidates so that Raka, who is 37, could run.

The current chief justice is Widodos' brother-in-law, and he was dismissed from his position by an ethics committee for not having recused himself and for having made last minute changes to the conditions of candidacy for the elections.

Baswedan's campaign team and his running mate Muhaimin Iskandar said they would file complaints with the Constitutional Court when it opens its three-day registration period for election disputes, a day after the winner is announced .

There are strong indications that violations took place in a structured, systematic and massive manner during the presidential election, said Hamdan Zoelva, a former chief judge of the Constitutional Court who is part of Baswedans' team.

Baswedan said his team wanted to ensure irregularities did not go unchecked.

Subianto refused to accept the results of the 2019 presidential election, which pitted him against Widodo, leading to violence that left seven people dead in Jakarta. In the last two elections, the Constitutional Court rejected Subianto's attempts to overturn Widodos' victories and dismissed his claims of widespread fraud as baseless.

This is the challenge of the Constitutional Court, because we expect it to be the guardian of the Constitution, Lubis said.