PM-led panel to meet on polling station vacancies, days after exit sparks row





Electoral Commission top committee has two vacancies ahead of general elections New Delhi: A three-member committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet at noon to discuss candidates for two vacancies in the apex committee of the Election Commission of India. The panel includes the Prime Minister, a Union minister and Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The Union Minister who will attend the meeting is Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, it is learnt. The meeting comes days after Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned, leaving only Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in the three-member panel. Another election commissioner, Anup Chandra Pandey, retired last month. This is crucial as the Lok Sabha elections approach and the election body is set to announce the election dates. Mr Goel's resignation sparked a heated controversy, with the opposition accusing the government of “systematic decimation of independent institutions”. Sources said Mr. Goel cited “personal reasons” for his decision. They added that there might be differences between him and the Chief Election Commissioner. The panel meeting led by the Prime Minister is being held at a time when multiple petitions have challenged the process of appointing key poll officials in the Supreme Court. The court said it would hear them tomorrow. Last year, a constitutional bench of the Supreme Court had ruled that key poll officials should be appointed on the recommendation of a committee comprising the Chief Justice of India, the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha. A few months later, the Center introduced the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023. This legislation, which Parliament authorized, excluded the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel. Instead, a Union minister was appointed there. This gave the executive more weight on the panel. The petitioners, including the Association for Democratic Reforms and Congress leader Jaya Thakur, have challenged the government's decision.

