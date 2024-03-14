President Zardari highlights Xi Jinping's 'indispensable' support for future of CPEC





President Zardari reiterates determination to further strengthen pragmatic cooperation with China

President Asif Ali Zardari (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. INP/Xinhua/File Shared ideals behind strong Pakistan-China relations: Zardari.

He considers bilateral relations as the key to regional peace and stability.

The President reiterates his determination to strengthen practical cooperation. ISLAMABAD: In a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday highlighted the Chinese head of state's “indispensable” support for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Expressing gratitude in response to Xi Jinping's congratulations on taking charge of the President's Office, Zardari reiterated Islamabad's commitment to further strengthen practical cooperation with China. Recalling that the two countries have made significant progress in bilateral cooperation, including in the economic corridor, Zardari stressed that bilateral relations between the two countries have strengthened over the years thanks to common ideals, mutual respect and comprehension. “Strong relations between Pakistan and China are essential for regional peace, stability and development,” the president wrote, referring to the “unique” bilateral relations between the two countries. Last week, Xi, while congratulating Zardari on his election to the 14th state post, had said his country was “ready to work” with him after the latter secured 411 votes to his rival Mahmood Khan Achakzai's 189. office for the second time. In his message, President Xi said China and Pakistan are good neighbors, good friends, good partners and good brothers, adding that the iron friendship between the two countries is a choice of history and a precious treasure of both peoples, the State reported. run Xinhua. Xi noted that in recent years, the two countries have maintained close high-level exchanges, supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, achieved fruitful results in the construction of CPEC, and maintained a high level of development of bilateral relations. reports. The Chinese president also called for advancing practical cooperation in various fields, promoting greater development of the China-Pakistan strategic cooperative partnership, accelerating the construction of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future. in the new era, so that it can better benefit both peoples. On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Zardari to congratulate him on becoming the country's head of state. The President's Secretariat, in a statement, said the two presidents exchanged views on issues of bilateral importance and highlighted the need to further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. Meanwhile, President Zardari thanked the Turkish President for his phone call and warm wishes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/534884-president-zardari-underscores-xi-jinpings-indispensable-support-for-cpecs-future The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos