An Appropriate Israeli Response to Erdogan: Recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Armenian ears perked up this weekend when Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Turkey for not recognizing the Armenian genocide perpetrated by the Ottomans a century ago. After all, Israel itself has refused this recognition for reasons that frustrate Armenians, who consider themselves fellow travelers of the Jews. Is change finally underway? As naive as it may seem, I insist that the answer is yes.

Of course I understand the context, and the word to describe it is realpolitik: the subordination of ethics, ideals and principles to concrete interests and the calculation of results. Israel has not recognized the Armenian genocide for fear of offending Turkey, a populous NATO member that is a trading partner and tourist destination.

Netanyahu appears to be pivoting because Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly supports Hamas. Not only does he dislike the massacre perpetrated by Hamas on October 7, but he accuses Israel itself of genocide and on Saturday compared Netanyahu to Hitler.

Turkey is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and strongly supports them, Erdogan said on Saturday. Netanyahu and his administration, with their crimes against humanity in Gaza, write their names next to Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin, like today's Nazis.

Then came Netanyahu's tweet: Israel, which adheres to the laws of war, will not accept the moral sermons of Erdogan, who supports the murderers and rapists of the terrorist organization Hamas, denies the Armenian Holocaust, massacres the Kurds in his own country and eliminates regime opponents and journalists.

Whatever the pros and cons of the war in Gaza, the fact is that in January, before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Israel found itself accused of genocide in Gaza. Israel's defense rested largely on one word: intent. Israel says its goal is to oust Hamas from power in Gaza, not to kill Palestinian civilians. He argues that intent, and its absence, is essential in determining whether an action constitutes genocide.

The 1951 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide defines genocide, among other things, as murder and other acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious.

This convention was adopted primarily because of two major genocides that shocked the world during the first half of the 20th century. The first was the murder of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottomans during the First World War. It involved a campaign of death marches to the Syrian desert and concentration camps, as well as a plan to eradicate Armenians that included confiscations, sexual violence and forced Islamization.

Our tragedy deeply affected Polish Jewish lawyer Raphael Lemkin, who coined the term genocide in 1944, at the height of the Holocaust, the systematic murder of 6 million Jews by the Nazis. Two years later, the fledgling United Nations recognized genocide as a crime under international law, and then came the convention.

More than 30 countries around the world have recognized the Armenian genocide, but Israel is not one of them. Refusing this recognition was a sore point in what should have been close relations because Armenians always defended Jews and sought to protect them.

We are proud that at Yad Vashem, many Armenian names are among the righteous people who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust. No other nation in the Middle East even comes close. The Armenian Church also has a long and proud history in the Holy Land and has always sought good relations.

Israel, for its part, has developed an alliance with Azerbaijan, Armenia's hostile neighbor to the east. Israel sells drones to Baku and other weapons (which have been used against us), buys oil from its despotic regime and thus also benefits from access to the Iranian border.

As unfortunate as this alliance is from our perspective, Azerbaijan's problem is not the genocide perpetrated by its Turkish cousins ​​a century ago; he is more interested in carrying out his own ethnic cleansing against 120,000 Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh last September alone.

The main obstacle to Israel's recognition of our genocide has been Turkey, which vehemently denies the genocide, fearing that recognition would lead to demands for reparations. Israel, seeking to maintain diplomatic relations and military cooperation with Turkey, instead complied. This figurative ship seems to have sailed decisively in recent months. Erdogan is a friend of Hamas and not of Israel.

We understand very well that Netanyahu is using the issue of genocide as a stick against the increasingly bellicose Turkish leader. But there is also a broader vision. Israel is currently rather isolated in the world. He does not need more cynicism and intrigue from his Prime Minister. Rather, now would be the perfect time to do the right thing.

There is a realpolitik argument for this, for those who need it. US President Joe Biden, who recognized the genocide two years ago, would no doubt welcome something that would help heal the rift with the US administration. Additionally, Turkey's influence in the region has declined in recent years, while Israel's relations with other regional players, such as Greece and Cyprus, have strengthened.

But realpolitik, while often hailed as a pragmatic and realistic approach to international relations, has a dark side. This can involve excruciating moral compromises and result in alliances with oppressive regimes, turning a blind eye to human rights violations. Such acts undermine the credibility of nations and tarnish their reputation. They begin to advocate cynicism and hypocrisy.

As a nation founded on the principles of justice, human rights and the remembrance of historical injustices, Israel has a moral obligation to recognize the Armenian genocide, which is considered by an overwhelming majority of scholars and experts as a historical fact. The denial of our genocide undermines the global fight against genocide denial and impunity.

By taking a principled stand and recognizing the Armenian genocide, Israel can demonstrate its commitment to universal values ​​and strengthen its moral standing in the international community at a time when that standing is being called into question.