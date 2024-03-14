Trump appeases Putin, Russian Republican hawks appease Trump





Last week, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. On Sunday, Orban told an interviewer that Trump had explained his plans in some detail to end the war Russia is waging against Ukraine. The plan is to cut aid to Ukraine and force it to surrender:

He has a very clear vision that is difficult to disagree with. He says this: First, he will not give a single cent for the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is why the war will end, because it is obvious that Ukraine cannot stand on its own two feet. If the Americans do not give money and weapons like the Europeans, the war will end. And if the Americans do not give money, the Europeans will not be able to finance this war alone. And then the war will end.

These comments did not come as a shock. Even though Trump claims to have a secret plan to end the war within 24 hours, everyone knows his real plan is simply to let Russia win. Trump didn't even bother to deny Orban's account.

These comments put Trump's Republican allies, who remain hawkish on Russia, in a bind. They want to continue to pretend that Trump has no plans to hand Ukraine over to Vladimir Putin while supporting their party leader. Wall Street Journal columnist Holman Jenkins, a typical Russian hawk and anti-anti-Trumper, approaches the dilemma the classic way: by hilariously denying its existence.

Jenkins' column is dedicated to arguing that there is no difference between President Biden's position on Ukraine and Trump's:

Now that MM. Biden and Trump have the same position on the border, what is left? Electric car?

One of these non-differences is Ukraine.

In any realistic political logic, either would welcome a settlement to end the fighting, which Ukraine would accept. Mr. Trump said little (and Mr. Biden less), except that he would end the war within 24 hours, using American military supplies as leverage, he made clear, on Russia and not on Ukraine.

Jenkins' column ignores Orban's account of his meeting with Trump, even though it took place two days before the column appeared. Instead, he insists, incredibly, that Trump has no clear position on US aid to Ukraine: Mr. Trump, in general, says nothing intelligible about the $60 billion dollars hanging in Congress, not that Mr. Putin was ever going to give us cheap aid. earn.

Nothing intelligible? Trump opposed aid to Ukraine from the start, citing a series of excuses. In May 2022, he used the shortage of infant formula as a pretext to denounce the arming of Ukraine. Democrats are sending an additional $40 billion to Ukraine, while American parents struggle to feed their children, he lamented in a statement.

In January 2023, Trump warned that providing conventional military assistance to Ukraine would lead to nuclear war. FIRST COME THE TANKS, THEN COME THE NUKES. End this crazy war NOW. So easy to do, he posted.

Later that summer, his pretext for opposing aid to Ukraine turned into leverage to impose a kind of anti-Biden pseudo-investigation. Congress should refuse to authorize a single additional shipment of our depleted weapons stockpiles to Ukraine until the FBI, DOJ, and IRS turn over all the evidence they have on the corrupt business dealings of the Biden crime family, Trump said at a rally.

His new line is to insist that the United States suspend aid and structure any aid as a loan. WE SHOULD NEVER GIVE MONEY AGAIN WITHOUT HOPE OF REPAIR OR WITHOUT CONDITIONS. THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA SHOULD NO MORE BE STUPID! Trump wrote on his social media on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Trump's allies are threatening to destroy Senate Republicans who voted in favor of aid to Ukraine.

Jenkins, who studies this situation, remains totally perplexed. Who can say whether Trump supports aid to Ukraine or not? Is there a clear difference between Trump's position, with his consistent opposition to aid to Ukraine hidden behind an ever-changing list of demands, and Biden's? Jenkins thinks the answer is no.

Indeed, at the end of the column, he goes from affirming Biden and Trump on the same position to breaking the tie in favor of Trump. Trump is the only candidate likely to force Russia to back down:

The $1 trillion that Mr. Biden wants to spend on forgiving student loans and subsidizing electric vehicles, if budgeted for Ukraine, could truly end the war in 24 hours. Mr. Putin would make the best possible deal, finding himself outbid. But notice that only one candidate has even said a word suggesting he might consider upping the stakes, and that's Mr. Trump.

This kind of illogical sycophancy would embarrass a communist dupe at the height of Stalinism. But this is comparable to the propaganda of the conservative movement. The norms embedded in right-wing messaging are that factions can compete with each other for primacy, but they cannot attack the party leader head-on. If the Russian hawks wish to bring the party to their side, they must do so while ignoring the obvious fact that the presidential candidate is leading the opposition to their cause. The result is nonsense like Jenkins' apology in the Journal.

