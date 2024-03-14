Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Imran Khan





Dear Bilawal, you cannot shed tears for your grandfather and shake hands with people who commit the same injustice.

Recently, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled that former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) did not receive a fair trial, a verdict that comes almost half a century later. While this is great news for the truthfulness of our justice system, there is a sense of justice delayed and justice denied. But as they also say, better late than never.

Ironically, we saw images of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari “with teary eyes”. While as a lawyer or expert in international law, I am all for the administration of justice and the rule of law, here are my two questions, one for the honorable Chief Justice of Pakistan and the other for the Chairman of the PPP.

As the honorable Chief Justice states that a fair trial was not given to ZAB, I would like to ask our justice system what is being done differently today by judges or courts, 44 years later? What is different today from 1979? In today's reference, my question is what is being done to one of the leaders of the most popular and important political parties of Pakistan, Imran Khan? Isn't history repeating itself in today's courts? Does Imran Khan get a fair trial?

What is happening now will also pass and become part of our history, but will continue to haunt generations and the wounded soul of Pakistan for years to come. If we look at the legal proceedings against Imran, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other political workers of the PTI, we find blatant disregard for the fundamental principles of justice, due process and procedural safeguards in their trials. The denial of public or media access to their trials and the ban on cross-examining prosecution witnesses constitute flagrant violations of rights, including the right to a fair trial and the presumption of innocence until proof to the contrary, as provided for in the Constitution of Pakistan. as well as international law.

In 2010, Article 10-A (right to fair trial and due process) was inserted into the Constitution through the 18th Amendment, making it a fundamental constitutional right of every citizen of Pakistan. It is interesting to note that even though the Constitution of Pakistan 1973 has incorporated most of the fundamental human rights, the right to fair trial has been omitted, and looking at the situation in Pakistan, I realize that it has been rightly left out since it was never meant to be respected. or guaranteed. However, it is part of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Furthermore, although the Constitution itself does not define this right, a reference to international human rights conventions can help us understand what this may entail, namely:

“A fair and public hearing, by an independent and impartial tribunal, within a reasonable time; announcement of the judgment in public hearing, presumption of innocence of the accused until proven guilty; availability of guarantees for a person accused of a criminal offense, including the right to be informed of the charges brought against him, the right to have the necessary time and facilities to prepare his defense, the right to be defended by the lawyer of his choice, the right to produce witnesses or have witnesses summoned and questioned.

As far as Imran's trials are concerned, the lack of transparency and impartiality in the conduct of these trials casts a dark shadow over the rule of law and functioning of justice in Pakistan. We must not forget that justice must not only be done, but it must also be visible, which is not the case here. Such practices not only undermine the credibility of Pakistan's legal and judicial system, but also violate the principles of justice and fairness enshrined in international human rights law.

My second question is for Bilawal. Today, you are on the side of people who are committing the same injustice to Imran as they did to your grandfather? How come you have tears in your eyes today? Whenever I see injustice in the world, my mind goes back to what the grandson of our beloved Prophet (PBUH), Imam Hussain (AS), had said: “Those who remain silent while others who are oppressed are themselves guilty of oppression.”

To Bilawal Bhutto, I say: you cannot shed tears for the injustice committed against your grandfather and shake hands with those who commit the same injustice against others. There is no room for neutrality in matters of justice. When you remain neutral while witnessing injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.

It is time that we realize our past mistakes, learn from them and not repeat them. Because otherwise, after another 44 years, another Chief Justice would rule your verdicts illegal and another grandson would cry about the injustices done to his grandfather.

