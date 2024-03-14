Judge in Georgia election interference case dismisses three counts against Trump





ATLANTA The judge presiding over Georgia's election interference case has dismissed some of the criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

In a ruling Wednesday, Judge Scott McAfee found that six of the counts against Trump and some of his co-defendants, including his former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Rudy Giuliani, lacked sufficient detail. The judge left open the possibility that prosecutors could refile the charges.

Donald Trump at an election night party on March 5 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“As drafted, these six counts contain all the essential elements of the crimes but do not provide sufficient detail as to the nature of their commission, i.e., the underlying crime sought. They do not provide defendants with sufficient information to intelligently prepare their defense.” McAfee wrote.

The counts dismissed by the judge related to accusations that Trump and his co-defendants asked state officials to violate their oath of office. The judge said the language in the indictment was too “generic” and did not specify which part of which oath of which constitution the state or federal government was accused of asking officials to violate.

“The Court's concern is less that the State failed to allege sufficient conduct on the part of defendants, it has in fact alleged an abundance. However, the lack of detail regarding a vital legal element is,” the judge wrote, “fatal.”

One of the counts dismissed involved Trump's call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urging him to “find” enough votes for him to be declared the winner in the state he had lost to Joe Biden. Another concerns a letter Trump sent to Raffensperger urging him to “decertify” the 2020 election results.

Trump was charged with three of the six dismissed counts. He still faces 10 other charges in the case.

In a footnote, the judge said the prosecutor's office could “seek a re-indictment by supplementing these six counts” with more information. It also allowed the “overt acts” to which the counts were related to remain as part of a broader racketeering indictment.

Trump's lawyer, Steve Sadow, praised the judge's decision in a statement. “This decision constitutes a correct application of the law, as the prosecution has not made specific allegations regarding alleged wrongdoing on these counts. The entire prosecution of President Trump is political, constitutes a election interference and must be rejected,” he said.

A Giuliani spokesman, Ted Goodman, welcomed the decision and said: “The sooner this show trial is dismissed, the sooner we can restore the rule of law to this country.” »

The prosecutor's office and Raffenspergers' office declined to comment.

Trump and co-defendants affected by the decision, including Giuliani, Meadows and attorney John Eastman, have pleaded not guilty.

The ruling comes ahead of another highly anticipated ruling McAfee is expected to make this week whether Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis should be disqualified from the case. The judge said he plans to issue his decision in the coming days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/judge-georgia-election-interference-case-dismisses-three-counts-trump-rcna143182 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos