Boris Johnson loves 'absent football coach' as ​​pandemic hits, says Mark Drakeford

The First Minister of Wales has said Boris Johnson was like the “absent manager” of a football team at the start of the pandemic.

Marc Drakeford criticized the former Prime Minister during his testimony before the UK public inquiry into COVID.

He said Mr Johnson was “not taking this seriously” and was deliberately unclear whether the rules only applied to England.

During his testimony Wednesday, he also described Michael Gové – who had been the point of contact between Westminster and the Welsh Government – as “a centre-forward without a team lined up behind him, and whose manager was largely absent”.

Mr Drakeford, who resigns next week, added: “The absent manager was the Prime Minister [Mr Johnson]because he never attended these meetings or at the table. »

He was speaking in Cardiff, where the Wales module of the inquiry took place in recent weeks.

The Prime Minister said in early 2020 that he had “regularly” written to Mr Johnson requesting a “predictable series of meetings” between him and the leaders of British nations, and that it was “extraordinary” that he did not did not accept the proposal.

Mr. Johnson previously told the inquiry he was against this idea because he did not want to give the impression that the country was like a “mini-EU”.

Mr Drakeford also claimed major events such as the Cheltenham Festival were only allowed to go ahead because former Number 10 adviser Dominic Cummings refused to stop them.

The prime minister said he made the argument for stopping mass events at a meeting of the government's Cobra emergency committee on March 12, weeks before the first lockdown.

However, he claimed that after going around the room to gather opinions, Mr Johnson killed the idea by bluntly saying: “Dom says no.”

“I didn’t know who Dom was at that stage,” Mr Drakeford said.

Hancock 'got things completely wrong'

He also claimed Mr Johnson had “deliberately” ignored calls to clarify whether the new restrictions applied only to England.

Mr Drakeford said the then Prime Minister assured the devolved administrations he would “do his best” – but then made a televised speech in which he wrongly gave the impression he was talking about the whole of the United Kingdom.

Former Secretary of Health Matt Hancock has also been the subject of criticism.

Mr Drakeford told the inquiry Mr Hancock wrongly said health was not a devolved matter during an “extraordinary exchange of messages” with Mr Gove.

He also said there was initially a “lack of clarity” over what legislative powers would be used during the pandemic.

“Even on March 20, confusion will persist over the coming days about where the capacity to exercise public health powers lies,” Mr Drakeford said.

“And there is an extraordinary exchange of messages between Mr Gove and Mr Hancock on May 30, in which Mr Hancock says: 'I've seen the submission, it's shameful that the lawyers don't understand where these powers because public health is not decentralized.' '.”

“So here is the Secretary of State for Health for England who is completely wrong,” Mr Drakeford said.

The module on decision-making and political governance in the United Kingdom will soon be transferred to Northern Ireland.

The Scotland module took place earlier this year.

Several aspects remain to be examined, the hearings should take place until 2026.