PM Modi: PM Modi interacts with Indores Narendra | News article | Indore News







Narendra Sen, who was seated next to Union Minister Virendra Kumar Khatik and Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, explained his journey to becoming Prime Minister, from owning an internet cafe to learning the coding to become a founder of an internet company with the aim of empowering MSMEs by digitalizing them.

On the Prime Minister's light-hearted request to find out the story of another Narendra, Sen revealed that he hailed from a village, but his family moved to Indore in 1997. Sen had a keen interest in technology even though he had a background in business while PM Modi in a speech delivered at one of Nasscom's events, demanding a dismantling of cloud in India motivated him to start working on cloud computing.

A Narendra sitting in a village was inspired by another Narendra, Sen said.

Following the prime minister's inquiry into the government's challenges and support, Sen said his request for assistance was approved by the then IT secretary, leading to the development of the first park of data centers in India. The Prime Minister welcomed the interest of Sen and other young people in startups and praised their approach.

We have also recently published the following articles People from disadvantaged sections are the biggest beneficiaries of government schemes: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that people from the underprivileged sections are the biggest beneficiaries of his government's welfare schemes. He launched the PM-SURAJ national portal for credit support and financial empowerment, benefiting one lakh beneficiaries with an assistance of Rs 720 crore. The portal also aims to provide entrepreneurship opportunities. Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a selfie with 'his entrepreneur friend Nazim'

Nazim Nazir, the beekeeper of Pulwama, expressed his gratitude to Narendra Modi for fulfilling his selfie wish. Modi called Nazim “my friend” and shared the moment on social media. The event was held at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar as part of the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit J&K' programme, highlighting the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship in Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's views on modernity and fashion

Prime Minister Modi discussed the connection between modern fashion and ancient Indian art at the National Creators' Awards. He pointed out the presence of mini-skirts and handbags in centuries-old sculptures in Konark. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the promotion of traditional clothing and recognized outstanding contributions in various fields.

