Pak court rejects Imran Khan-backed Sunni Ittehad Council's plea over reserved seats





Peshawar, Mar 14 (PTI) In a major blow to the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a top Pakistani court on Thursday rejected a petition filed by the Sunni Ittehad Council, serving as a platform for its lawmakers, to assign reserved women to him. and minority seats in national and provincial assemblies. A five-member Peshawar High Court, which heard the SIC's petition, unanimously rejected it, Geo News reported. In a 4-1 majority verdict, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on March 4 rejected the application. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed Sunni Ittehad Council's hopes of securing a quota of seats, citing “irreparable legal defects” and violation of mandatory provisions in submitting party lists for reserved seats . By Wednesday, Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan and lawyers of the Pakistan People's Party and the ECP had completed their arguments. AGP Awan had argued that a political party could only get reserved seats if it won a general seat. ECP lawyer Sikander Basheer Momand supported his arguments, saying the SIC was a political party but not a parliamentary party. Although more than 90 independent candidates backed by Khan's PTI won the maximum number of seats in the National Assembly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Party Pakistan People's Party (PPP) led by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto reached a post-election deal and formed a coalition government last week. During his arguments, SIC lawyer Ali Zafar said the Constitution does not mention when a party must submit a list of names for reserved seats in the ECP. “It is not written anywhere that you cannot resubmit the list or when it must be submitted,” he argued, adding that there are no restrictions on providing a second list and that the ECP could have published a second timetable, as it did for the general elections. The plea was heard by a five-member bench headed by the Chief Justice. Mohammad Ibrahim Khan and comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Arshad Ali. “As per the law, those who participate in elections will get seats,” Justice Anwar remarked. The court then questioned lawyer Zafar if this was the case. “The law does not prevent the Electoral Commission from publishing another calendar,” the lawyer replied. Justice Arshad observed that section 104 explains the mechanism of reserved seats, as it states that when a list is submitted, then another list can be given. “Article 104 says that if a political party participates in an election, it will provide a list,” argued the lawyer. He had earlier maintained that whoever wins the number of seats gets reserved seats. in the same proportion. “Their seats cannot be increased.” “If these seats are not allocated, the parliament will not be complete,” remarked the chief justice, in response to which the lawyer asked the court to interpret the Constitution in a way that leaves no gap in its interpretation. Lawyer Zafar told the court that the ECP has the power to [make] laws to maintain justice. He added that there would also be an election for reserved seats, and that too should be transparent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/wire-updates/international/2024/03/14/fgn28-pak-court-ld-sic.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos