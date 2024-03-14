President Jokowi inaugurates construction of regional roads worth IDR 868 billion in North Sumatra





President Joko Widodo inaugurated the implementation of the Presidential Instruction (Inpres) for Regional Roads (IJD) in North Sumatra Province during his visit to Tanjungbalai City on Thursday, March 14, 2024. This initiative makes part of the government's efforts to accelerate increased connectivity and accessibility. in the region, focusing on road repair and construction in 18 districts and towns covering 209 kilometers. “In 2023, in North Sumatra Province, IDR 868 billion has been budgeted for the construction of 209 kilometers of roads for 30 roads in 18 districts and cities,” the president said in his speech. With a total budget of IDR 868 billion, this development aims to repair damaged non-national roads, increase the stability of regional roads and support economic growth centers by increasing access to remote areas and connectivity with national roads . This is an effort by the government to overcome various infrastructure problems in the region and support local economic growth. Treated by Presidential Instruction no. 3 of 2023 regarding the acceleration of the increase in regional road connectivity, this development includes 30 roads distributed in various districts and cities in North Sumatra. Some of them include Asahan Regency with two roads 14 km long and cost IDR 71.4 billion, Dairi Regency with two roads 13 km long and cost IDR 53.2 billion, Deli Serdang Regency with two roads with a length of 8.9 km and a cost of IDR. 49.3 billion, as well as Karo Regency with five roads covering 34.4 km and costing IDR 113.1 billion. Apart from this, the repairs also include two 8 km long road sections costing IDR 70.9 billion in North Labuhan Batu regency, one 0.5 km long road section costing IDR 15 billion IDR in Langkat Regency, two 17 km long road sections at a cost of IDR 95.8 billion in Mandailing Natal Regency, two 9.4 km long road sections at a cost of IDR 50.1 billion in Nias Regency, a road section 16.6 km long at a cost of IDR 49.4 billion in southern Nias Regency and two road sections 21 km long, 5 km at a cost of 56, 1 billion IDR in Nias North regency. In addition, a road section of 13.5 km costs IDR 58.5 billion in Pakpak Bharat Regency, a road section of 2.6 km costs IDR 14.3 billion in Samosir Regency, two road sections of 10, 6 km cost IDR 32 billion in Serdang Bedagai regency, as well as two 14 km long roads costing IDR 70.6 billion in Simalungun regency. Then, a 9.2 km long road section costs IDR 27.9 billion in Central Tapanuli Regency, a 9.9 km long road section costs IDR 16.8 billion in North Tapanuli Regency, a 9.9 km long road section costs IDR 16.8 billion in North Tapanuli Regency, a 9.9 km long road section costs IDR 16.8 billion in North Tapanuli Regency, 4.4 km cost IDR 16.6 billion in Gunung Sitoli town, as well as a 0.9 km long road section costing IDR 5.8 billion in Tanjungbalai town. This project should not only strengthen regional infrastructure, but also improve the community's quality of life by facilitating access to transportation and distribution of goods. Do not let logistics routes or production routes be seriously damaged, this will disrupt and increase logistics costs and increase inflation. “It is our goal to improve infrastructure,” the President said in his statement during his visit to Northern Labuhanbatu Regency, North Sumatra Province, last Wednesday (05/17/2023). President Jokowi was also accompanied on this occasion by Acting Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono. Governor of North Sumatra Hassanudin and Mayor of Tanjungbalai Waris Tholib.

