TikTok ban bill passes: House passes bill despite resistance from Donald Trump





WASHINGTON — The House voted Wednesday to approve a bill that could lead to a nationwide ban on TikTok, a major challenge to one of the world's most popular social media apps.

The bill would ban TikTok from U.S. app stores unless the social media platform — used by about 170 million Americans — is separated from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. It is not yet clear what the bill's future will be in the Senate.

Lawmakers in favor of the bill argued that TikTok poses a national security threat because the Chinese government could use its intelligence laws against ByteDance, forcing it to hand over the data of U.S. app users.

Efforts to pass the bill have faced headwinds from several different political persuasions: former President Donald Trump, who once favored banning the platform, has since dithered on his position, while the Democrats are under pressure from young progressives among whom TikTok remains present. a preferred social media platform. TikTok creators and Beijing have reacted angrily to the upcoming vote, with China's Foreign Ministry calling it an “act of intimidation.”

TikTok called the legislation an attack on its users' constitutional right to free speech. He launched a call-to-action campaign within the app, urging users to call representatives in Washington to oppose the bill. Several congressional offices reported being inundated with calls.

The bill would give ByteDance about five months to sell TikTok. If it is not released by then, it would be illegal for app store operators such as Apple and Google to make it available for download.

In a rare show of bipartisanship, the measure passed the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee unanimously, and President Joe Biden said he would sign the bill if he reached his office.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer did not commit Tuesday to holding a vote on the House's TikTok bill, highlighting uncertainty about what happens next.

“I will have to consult and I intend to consult the chairmen of my relevant committees for their views,” he said.

Trump rejects possible ban on TikTok

When Trump was president, he supported calls to ban the app, but he now appears to have moved away from that position, even though his rhetoric has sometimes sent seemingly contradictory messages.

In a post on Truth Social last week, Trump voiced his opposition to a ban, arguing that if TikTok was excluded, Facebook would benefit by attacking Facebook and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg as an “enemy of people “.

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Trump said it was a “tough decision” whether the United States should ban TikTok and continued to assert that getting rid of it would benefit Facebook, adding that he thought: “Facebook has been very bad for our country. “

Trump said he believed TikTok posed a threat to U.S. national security, but said, “You also have this problem with Facebook and many other companies” and “There are a lot of people on TikTok who love it.”

“There's, you know, a lot of good and a lot of bad with TikTok,” Trump said.

Lawmakers on both sides who support the bill have argued that it is not a ban.

In recent comments to reporters, Wisconsin Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher, who chairs a House select committee on China, rejected characterizations of the bill as a ban on TikTok.

“It’s not a ban,” he said. “This squarely gives TikTok the choice to sever its relationship with the Chinese Communist Party. As long as ByteDance no longer owns the company, TikTok can continue to survive. …the basic ownership structure must change.”

Jeff Jackson, a North Carolina congressman and Democrat who has more than 2.5 million followers on TikTok, voted in favor of the bill.

“I have said repeatedly that ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, needs to sell its shares. The best-case scenario is that TikTok continues to operate but is no longer owned – and potentially controlled – by an antagonistic government. “That's exactly what is happening. What this legislation does,” he said in a statement.

North Carolina lawmakers and TikTok users react to the bill.

Chadwick Cecil is a long-time TikTok user.

“I love this diversity that we can see and the connectivity that it has brought to a lot of people,” Cecil said.

He disagreed with Wednesday's vote, adding that he felt the finger was being singled out at TikTok.

“Just in terms of the data theft, the spying data sharing that they're so concerned about, it seems a little hypocritical of them to just target this social media site to the detriment of everyone else,” Cecil said.

A Pew Research survey last year found that 38% of Americans supported banning the app, with 27% opposed and the rest unsure.

TikTok pushed back against lawmakers' claims that the legislation would provide options for the app.

“This legislation has a predetermined outcome: a complete ban on TikTok in the United States,” the company wrote in a post on expression. It will harm millions of businesses, deprive artists of an audience, and destroy the livelihoods of countless creators across the country.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew tried to schedule 11-hour meetings with members of Congress. The company also sent letters to several House lawmakers on Monday, accusing them of misrepresenting TikTok's call-to-action campaign, saying it was “offensive” for lawmakers to dismiss constituents' opinions who flooded congressional offices with phone calls.

This story and headline have been updated with additional information.

CNN's Kate Sullivan, Morgan Rimmer and Lauren Fox contributed.

The-CNN-Wire and 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.

