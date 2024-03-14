Both our enemies and our allies have realized that Canada is an easy target

The last few weeks have been busy on the subject of espionage in Canada and the United States, from a retired US Air Force colonel. pass secrets on an online dating site to a foreign manager, at conviction of Jack Teixeira for leaking a trove of classified documents on Discord. Meanwhile, here at home, the Winnipeg microbiology laboratory controversy has made headlines after revelations that two scientists now fired from Canada's most secure laboratory worked closely and secretly with the Chinese government for many years.

Of all these cases, this one is probably the most serious violation, not only because of the significant potential harm caused by the transfer of knowledge and documents to which they had access, but also because of what it says on Canada's approach to national security in the current context. geopolitical situation.

Always expect spying

It is important to note that espionage is a daily occurrence in all countries. It is impossible to eradicate it. However, the more crucial question is how this is managed.

Consider one of the most closely watched programs ever implemented: the Manhattan Project to develop the atomic bomb during World War II. Despite concerted efforts, even this program was extensively infiltrated by individuals spying for the Soviet Union, notably at the Los Alamos site.

A key factor behind many of these individuals' decisions to aid the USSR was ideological support for communism. In the years following the Russian Revolution of 1917 and the economic hardships brought on by the Great Depression of the 1930s, communism attracted many adherents from across American society, a number of whom would eventually join the Manhattan Project. Many justified their subterfuge with these ideological arguments, but there were other motivations as well. Some viewed science as a universal public good that should not be held captive by one state or another, others believed that allowing the distribution of this technology to the United States and the Soviet Union would accomplish this. limit the use of weapons ensuring an appropriate balance of power.

As World War II ended and the Cold War began, the U.S. government and its allies placed increasing urgency on curbing espionage. Scientific progress was seen as a key conceptual battleground for this emerging conflict. The potential for adapting science into a weapon of war was obvious given the immense destructive capacity offered by the atomic bomb, but it extended to all sorts of areas. The famous cooking debate between Vice President Nixon and Prime Minister Khrushchev in 1958, two years after the launch of Sputnik, was perhaps the most visible manifestation of the technological struggle.

At that time, a key feature of the science and technology ecosystems of the Americas was the creation of several organizations intended to facilitate research and development. They included national laboratories like Los Alamos, Sandia and Lawrence Livermore, as well as a number of other organizations like the National Science Foundation and the Office of Naval Research. The latter has become a major funder of scientific efforts in academia seen as promising for national security and civilian uses.

The same thing happened in Canada, which created the Defense Research Council (now known as Defense Research and Development Canada or DRDC), so important that its director was elevated to the rank of deputy -minister, equal to the head of the armed forces. forces.

A new era of conflict between great powers

This level of seriousness has not persisted here at home. Whether through complacency or incompetence, Canada has clearly lost its way in today's emerging geostrategic environment, where autocratic states, largely led by China and Russia, aggressively seek to assert their dominance. They are sowing division among Western democracies and undermining the existing rules-based order.

Unlike the Cold War, great power conflict in this era does not rely heavily on the balance of military power. The calculation has changed. The situation in Ukraine, despite the conflict, is generally based on principles outside the battlefield: political and social stability, the economy and prosperity. The first is evident in the malign influence of Russia and China in Western elections, more concretely here in Canada.

On the front of economic power and prosperity, one of the main battlegrounds is scientific development and technological innovation. Although it is arguably as important, if not more so, than it was during the Cold War, its nature has completely changed. Development has become much more diffuse in society; rather than being solely a government-led effort as was the case from the 1940s to the 1960s, it now involves a much broader range of technology sectors.

Witness the challenge between the United States and China in advanced computing, specifically in the area of ​​AI. This has led America to implement restrictive policies regarding technology transfer and sales to China that could enable the establishment of these systems.

This competition creates an immense challenge for governments: how best to foster technological development in order to move beyond the authoritarian, state-supported model pursued by China. In many ways, the private sector ecosystem for innovation and development is one of the strengths of the democratic free market system in that private investment can be much more agile and efficient in delivering results while by allowing governments to focus on investments in areas without immediate profitability but without immediate profitability. perhaps much better long-term results.

However, as we have seen, balancing the demands of maintaining a free and open society with the need to maintain a certain level of information security is extremely difficult.

It is obviously difficult to demarcate a coherent and clear policy between acceptable behavior and illegal behavior. But not impossible. The U.S. government has tended to be extremely risk-averse, imposing fairly strict regulations and procedures for work in its national laboratories, even to the detriment of the effectiveness of some of its programs.

Foreign nationals, including permanent residents of the United States, are very limited in the positions they can obtain. There are entire sections of lab campuses that are off-limits to non-citizens, and human reliability programs that undertake fairly in-depth counterintelligence-style investigations are ubiquitous. In areas critical to scientific and technical research on national security, security is taken seriously.

A laboratory technician works in a mobile laboratory at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg, Manitoba, November 3, 2014. Lyle Stafford/The Canadian Press, Reuters.

Canada's failures

This all brings us back to the Winnipeg lab controversy. There are certainly other questions that have not yet been answered, but the broad outlines of the situation are now evident. Clearly, a significant portion of the work undertaken at the infectious disease facility represents one of the highest levels of national security considerations for the country. Its operation is essential to ensuring public health not only in Canada but internationally, which requires the ability to communicate its work to a broader audience. At the same time, many materials that are worked on are very sensitive and need to be protected due to their potential safety risks.

This dynamic creates immense complexity compared to other technology sectors where there is no direct link to the well-being of the public, thus ensuring security is simpler. But this only requires even greater oversight and clearly articulated policies to govern actions in the laboratory. However, this was not the case. The level of security concern seems indifferent at best, completely at odds with the highly sensitive work undertaken at the facility. Health Minister Holland admitted as much when he said staff managed to avoid suspicion due to a misunderstanding of the threat of foreign interference and lax adherence to security protocols. Some reported justifications as this particular approach has parallels with the Los Alamos scientists who carried out espionage activities on behalf of the USSR as part of the atomic bomb project.

The government, however, did not act as if it had gotten the message. For example, although the two scientists were escorted from the Winnipeg lab in 2019 (and then fired in 2021) following alleged covert actions on behalf of the CCP, the government still decided to partner with the Chinese government on the subject. Unfortunate deal on CanSino vaccine in 2020. This is the icing on the cake of the baffling disregard for the seriousness of the threat.

Ultimately, the infiltration of the Winnipeg lab is completely unacceptable, as is the apparent lack of overall oversight of the project from government or security services.

As we have highlighted, all Western democracies regularly face espionage and data breaches; Taken in isolation, this controversy should provide valuable lessons on how to manage and prevent such cases. The larger problem is what this reveals about the systemic nature of Canada's grossly inadequate overall security regime.

Overall, the situation is grim and this incident will have serious repercussions, especially as it will further erode the trust of our allies. Our partners will simply raise new barriers in their relations with Canada in this and other areas due to potential security concerns, and that is understandable.

The situation was exacerbated by efforts by political leaders to cover up the allegations for more than two years, followed by a complete refusal to admit any wrongdoing. Failure to fully acknowledge and countenance the situation will delay desperately needed security reforms to address this breach and prevent such incidents from happening again. This would run counter to the government's general argument that it did nothing wrong.

Regardless, the situation requires immediate repair. This incident is indicative of precisely the type of concern raised by other national security communities within the Government of Canada as well as Canada's closest allies. Responding myopically only serves the narrow political interests of those in power. The lasting consequences come at immense cost to the security and reputation of the country.