Security, oil exports on agenda as Turkey sends high-level delegation to Iraq

Iraq and Turkey are expected to hold high-level talks in Baghdad on Thursday to discuss cooperation in areas such as security and energy, ahead of an expected visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan next month.

The Turkish delegation includes Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Ibrahim Kalin, head of the country's intelligence agency MIT, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The two countries disagree on a number of issues.

In recent years, Turkey has stepped up its cross-border operations against the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, a Turkish Kurdish dissident group that has bases in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

Iraq said the operations violated its sovereignty, but Turkey said it must protect itself and warned of further incursions into Iraqi territory.

Security and military cooperation will be a priority during the talks, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli said at a press briefing in Ankara.

The fact that the PKK is defined as a common security threat by the Iraqi authorities is a sign that the desire to fight the PKK is growing in Iraq and we welcome this, he said.

Developing a common understanding of the fight against terrorism and concrete measures that can be taken in this regard will be on the agenda.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union. She took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people were killed during the uprising.

PKK fighters patrol a mountain pass along the Iraqi-Iranian border in the mountains of northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region. AFP

Baghdad and Ankara are also at odds over oil exports from Iraq's northern Kurdish region via Turkey, the subject of a long-running dispute between the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdish regional government.

Turkey cut off the flow of at least 500,000 barrels per day through a pipeline from the Kurdish region last year after an International Chamber of Commerce arbitration ruling ordered Ankara to pay damages and interest in Baghdad for unauthorized exports between 2014 and 2018.

Ankara then began maintenance work on the pipeline which accounts for about 0.5 percent of the world's crude supply. The two countries agreed to wait until the end of an evaluation of the maintenance of the gas pipeline to restart flows, while engaging in a legal battle over the arbitration awards.

We said last October that flows could begin on this pipeline, that there was no problem for us. However, we understand that the Iraqi side is not yet ready, Mr. Keceli said.

We hope that all parties in Iraq will reach an agreement within the framework of dialogue and mutual understanding and that flows on this pipeline will resume as quickly as possible, he said.

Mr Keceli said this issue would be addressed during the Turkish delegation's visit, as well as cooperation in the field of gas and renewable energy.

Another outstanding issue is Iraq's demand for a fair and equitable share of water from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, which account for more than 90 percent of its fresh water supply.

Both rivers originate in Turkey, while the Tigris is also fed by several tributaries from neighboring Iran.

Turkey has built several dams on the rivers, while Iran has diverted tributaries into its territory.

Turkey is one of Iraq's main trading partners. Erdogan said in March last year that the annual trade volume between the two neighboring countries had broken the record in 2022, surpassing $24 billion.

Baghdad also wants Ankara to invest in the $17 billion infrastructure project known as the Dry Canal or Development Road. The proposed road and rail link will extend from southern Iraq to Turkey, where it will connect to Europe's rail and road networks.

Updated: March 14, 2024, 9:02 a.m.