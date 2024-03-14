Vote against Trump, former supporters urge in $50 million video campaign | US elections 2024





An anti-Donald Trump Republican group is launching its second campaign against the former president, spending $50 million and using testimonies from former supporters to try to convince voters to turn away from Trump.

This week, Republican Voters Against Trump released 100 videos recorded by anti-Trump Republicans explaining why they no longer support him.

Sarah Longwell, chair of the Republican Accountability Political Action Committee, which is behind the campaign, explained the logic behind the effort in a press release Tuesday.

Traditional Republican voters who have long supported the party but are concerned about the fate of Donald Trump proved decisive in the 2020 election. By targeting these voters and reaching them with credible messengers, the campaign will establish a structure of authorization allowing them to once again withhold support from Trump, she said.

This will help recreate the anti-Trump coalition that won in 2020 and holds the key to 2024.

The group ran the same unconventional ad campaign against Trump in 2020, when it ultimately received more than a thousand homemade testimonials on its website.

One of the reasons they're so convincing is because you can tell how genuine they are, how deeply they feel that many of them want to get rid of something, Longwell told the Guardian in 2020.

Longwell told The New York Times in an article published Tuesday that she has raised $20 million so far for 2024 and hopes to raise the rest of the $30 million before the November election. The group has received large donations from anti-Trump billionaires, according to Forbes, including Democratic donor and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and John Pritzker, a member of the family that owns the Hyatt hotel chain.

In numerous videos, former supporters say the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection turned them against Trump.

January 6 was the end of Donald Trump for me. I couldn't believe what was happening before my eyes as I watched what was an insurrection at the Capitol, which was, in my mind, unquestionably led by Donald Trump, Ethan, a former Trump supporter from Wisconsin, said in a video .

Chuck, a Nebraska supporter, also said he fully owns[s] him responsible for the insurrection.

I will vote Democratic. I can't believe I'm saying this. But I will never support or vote for Donald Trump. I will vote for Joe Biden, Chuck said.

Many other supporters also express disbelief in Trump's popularity with the Republican Party, often saying Biden is the first Democrat they have ever supported.

Now, I understand that a lot of people say, “Oh, well, maybe look at Joe Biden in his past, and you hear that Oh, everyone is corrupt and has a torrid past,” said Paul, a voter of North Carolina, in his testimony. . Maybe Joe Biden does, on something he lied about many years ago about his record, but he's not even in the same league as Trump when it comes to all different lies.

Longwell said in this week's statement that she believes former Republicans and Republican-leaning voters hold the key to 2024.

Whatever their complaints about Joe Biden, Donald Trump is too dangerous and too unhinged to be president again, she said. Who better than the voters who once supported him to defend this point of view?

