97% of Himachal Pradesh voters pledge to support Narendra Modi





Mega opinion poll News18 revealed on Wednesday (March 13) that all four seats in Himachal Pradesh are likely to go to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance is expected to get a vote share of 67 per cent, while the INDIA alliance stands at 27 per cent. The poll, which surveyed over 1.18 lakh eligible voters in India and around 832 voters in Himachal Pradesh, also showed that 97% of respondents in the state would vote for the BJP solely because of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, regardless of the local candidate.

Delving deeper into voters' sentiments, the survey revealed a range of opinions on economic conditions, future prospects and political performance. Despite economic fluctuations, a significant proportion of respondents expressed optimism about their future and their family's prospects, with a significant 80% affirming their positive attitude. While 70% of respondents believe their economic situation has remained unchanged over the past five years, a significant 26% expressed optimism, saying their economic situation has improved. Conversely, only 4% believe that their economic situation has deteriorated. Looking ahead, almost half of those surveyed (48%) expressed hope for a better economic situation over the next year, while an almost equal percentage (51%) do not anticipate any significant change. Only 1% of respondents expect their economic situation to deteriorate. Evaluate the performance of central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Over the past five years, sentiment has been mostly positive. An overwhelming 89% of respondents expressed satisfaction, ranging from somewhat to very satisfied. Only 8% of respondents remain neutral, with 3% expressing their dissatisfaction. In assessing the performance of the sitting MP representing his Lok Sabha constituency, opinions were more varied. While 63% expressed some level of satisfaction, 18% were very satisfied. Conversely, 11% expressed dissatisfaction, and 2% said they were very dissatisfied. A small fraction, or 1%, remains undecided. Asked about the crucial factors influencing their voting decisions in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, respondents highlighted a range of concerns. Employment emerged as an important factor for 28% of respondents, followed closely by inflation (66%) and religion (57%). Corruption (40%), the law and order situation (32%), and infrastructure and development (26%) also featured prominently. (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee )

