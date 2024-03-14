CBS News' Robert Costa talks about what to expect in the long campaign ahead





When Joe Biden and Donald Trump clinched their nominations this week, it marked the end of the primary season and the start of general election campaigning.

Through Nov. 5, the current and former president's campaigns will bombard battleground states with visits from the candidates and their surrogates and flood the airwaves with the latest ads.

These last few days have been a bit of a taste of what awaits us.

When Biden told MSNBC over the weekend that he regretted using the term “illegal” in his State of the Union address, Trump posted a meme alleging that his successor “apologizes” to of Laken Riley's murderer.

When Trump gave an interview on CNBC, Biden took advantage of his comments about cutting Social Security and Medicare.

There are also fears of a prolonged general election campaign and polarized rhetoric. Last week, Chuck Todd of NBC News wrote that “this won't be an election for the faint of heart: It's going to be nasty, it's going to be personal, and violence is more likely than most would like to admit.” »

Deadline recently spoke with Robert Costa, CBS News' chief elections and campaign correspondent, about what to expect in the coming months.

DEADLINE: The primary season is over. What will you be paying attention to in the coming weeks?

ROBERT COSTA: This is going to be a long and arduous electoral campaign. The primary race is now effectively over, and you're looking at not only a rematch, but a rematch between two people who have both occupied the White House and are both over 75 years old. This is unlike anything we've seen in American history. . The Republican candidate, Donald Trump, is in complete control of his party, and you see it with the resounding victories he achieved on Super Tuesday. He also faces growing legal challenges, and those legal challenges will be a real part of the campaign story going forward. Just a few weeks ago, while I was in New York covering Trump's trials, I asked him how he viewed the campaign trail compared to the courtroom. And he told me that the courtroom is essentially the campaign trail for him, that he thinks he's running not just against President Joe Biden, but against a legal establishment and a legal system that he thinks [is] lined up against him. And this dynamic will play out all year long. We're not just going to cover general election campaign events – going to dinners, attending rallies, speaking with voters. I'll be in the courtroom covering the Republican nominee starting in late March, when he faces a criminal trial for secret payments to a porn star. And then, next April, there will be the issue of presidential immunity going to the Supreme Court, and that will be an extremely important crossroads because it could decide whether Trump faces federal trials this year….

We are living in a historic moment, a convulsive moment in America like we have never seen before, and as journalists we are on the edge of our seats, trying to stay steady, to understand the story as much as possible, to move forward. in-depth and recognize every day that what we cover is unusual but demands excellence in reporting. We must be aware of developments, new themes, new issues. It's not like 1996, some sort of run-of-the-mill presidential campaign. It's not like in 2012, where it was right against left, red against blue. In the eyes of some of Trump's critics, this is an election that pits democracy against anti-democracy. Some Trump supporters believe this is an election that is about borders and the economy, and they describe the United States under President Biden as a third world country.

DEADLINE: Since cameras likely won't be allowed in courtroom in New York case [scheduled to start March 25]how are you going to cover it up to make it compelling for the viewer?

COSTA: The press's responsibility is to provide accurate details and help viewers and readers understand the legal differences. What Trump faces with the secret payments is different than what he faced with the civil fraud trial and the hundreds of millions of dollars penalty just a few weeks ago, and all of that is different than what made special prosecutor Jack Smith on the federal level with January 6 and classified files. And this is all different from what is happening in Georgia with the election interference investigation, led by prosecutor Fani Willis. There are so many different areas of Trump's legal history that it has become so essential for journalists like me to be careful, patient and clear when talking about Trump's legal issues so that the viewer and reader can discern what is at stake, what is really happening, and what it all means. And for that, we sometimes have to catch up and make sure not to engage in confusing legal language but to give a summary or a report [that] communicates the story coherently.

DEADLINE: Do you think Trump has any advantage in the New York trial, given that the cameras probably won't be there, but he will be able to come out and make statements and give his version of events?

COSTA: Trump has used court appearances throughout this 2024 race as an opportunity for him to speak out, outside of the courtroom, sometimes inside the courtroom. Trump's allies tell me that he often seems to get more attention from remarks he makes outside the courtroom than from remarks he makes at a political rally. As journalists, we need to be aware of how Trump views the campaign and the courtroom as one and the same. And court stories are not just isolated legal stories, they are also politically charged stories. And that will be an important part of the media coverage, to look at the political consequences and fallout and the political nuances that surround these legal issues.

DEADLINE: How are you covering this polarization that could reach an unprecedented level? Do you feel responsible for trying to calm things down?

COSTA: It's our job to tell the truth, but telling the truth doesn't mean you have to filter it. This means you need to say it clearly, report the story, and never give in to pressure when it comes to reporting. But at CBS, we pride ourselves on being an organization that is accessible to people of all political persuasions, providing credible information based on reporting and forged by a legacy of newsgathering that still informs us today. And so we're going to stay true to our old school values ​​in a new school world by using different platforms like streaming and social media. …I am confident that young Americans will continue to be attracted to nonpartisan, vigorous, truth-telling and civil reporting. People are hungry for civil discourse and credible information. Every day when people pick up their phones, they are faced with a storm of information, advertisements and social media content. What is the role of the journalist? It's about providing new information, credibility and a guide, a guide for people to guide them in their decisions.

DEADLINE: There appears to be an ongoing debate on the networks about how much of Trump's speeches should be broadcast live before breaking up and fact-checking that way. What is your view on this?

COSTA: I believe with any candidate, it's the journalist's responsibility to step back and evaluate whether it's worth going live or not. And that's a question we ask all the time in terms of our coverage. What is best for the viewer? Are we sure that we are going to provide the viewer, if you are broadcasting live content from a politician, with credible and thoroughly verified information? And regardless of the political figure, if we're not sure, we might want to take our time to make sure that the information that comes to our audience has been thought through, processed and reviewed by us to make sure it's credible and factual.

