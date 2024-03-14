President Zardari thanks President Xi Jinping for congratulating him on his re-election

ISLAMABAD, March 14 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari has thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for extending warm congratulations to him on his re-election as President of Pakistan.
In response to President Xi's letter, the president expressed his commitment to work closely with the Chinese president to deepen pragmatic cooperation, strengthen the all-weather partnership, and foster a shared community for the benefit of both countries.
In his letter, President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan and China share a unique bond, forged in the crucible of history and nourished by mutual respect, understanding and common views on all global issues , according to a press release published Thursday by the President's House. .
Our strong friendship serves as an anchor for regional peace, stability and development, he stressed. He wrote that Pakistan and China were not just neighbors, but ironclad brothers, fully committed to the success of our ironclad strategic cooperative partnership.
The President noted with satisfaction that Pakistan and China had made significant progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
He said President Xi's unwavering support will remain instrumental in achieving the continued development of CPEC and achieving the common goals of progress and prosperity of the two peoples.
The President also appreciated President Xi Jinping's recognition of President Zardari's commitment to China-Pakistan friendship.