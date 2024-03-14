Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Corruption, bad governance and fueling anti-national agenda are the ideology of INDI Alliance: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused India's opposition bloc of being driven by corruption, bad governance and fueling an anti-national agenda, saying he was in favor of eradicating corruption and corruption. appeasement. His ideology is to ensure the welfare of the country through the welfare of the people, he said at a program attended by beneficiaries of the traveling Prime Minister's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi scheme, under which Loans are granted to street vendors. Targeting the opposition alliance that came together in the national capital to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, he said they had come together to “abuse” him day and night. The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress joined hands in Delhi, where all seven Lok Sabha seats are held by the BJP. Modi said Prime Minister SVANidhi's program was a big boost to the thousands of street vendor families who never received any “attention” from previous governments. They suffered insults and ran from pillar to post as they barely got loans from banks and had to obtain capital at exorbitant interest rates, he said. The ‘Modi ki guarantee’ enabled them to get bank loans at easy rates,” he said. Over 62 lakh people have benefited from loans of around Rs 11,000 crore, he said. The BJP government at the Center is striving to improve the lives of the poor and middle class in the national capital, he said, adding that it was making honest efforts to ease traffic flow and reduce pollution in the Indian cities. More than 1,000 electric buses have been deployed in Delhi, he said, highlighting the expansion of highways around the city's outskirts and the increase in its metro network. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of two additional corridors of Phase 4 of Delhi Metro during the programme. Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

