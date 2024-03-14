Team Trump to Make Two Arguments in Court to Get Classified Documents Case Dismissed





Washington — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump will try Thursday to convince a federal judge in Florida to dismiss the classified documents case filed by special counsel Jack Smith against him.

Judge Aileen Cannon is expected to hear arguments on two motions filed by Trump, one asserting that the former president is protected from prosecution by a federal records law, and another asserting that one of the accusations raises many open legal questions.

This will be the second hearing in as many weeks where Trump's team and prosecutors from Smith's office will face off in Cannon's courtroom.

Smith charged Trump with 32 counts of illegal possession of classified government documents after allegedly taking documents from the White House during the presidential transition. The former president and two associates are also accused of participating in a scheme to obstruct investigations. All three have pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing.

In one of several motions to dismiss filed late last month, Trump argued that the case should be dropped because, as president, he had “unchecked discretion” to turn over any documents of a personal nature. His lawyers say the Presidential Records Act “prevents[d] judicial review” over its record keeping.

“President Trump was still President of the United States when, for example, many of the documents at issue were packaged (presumably by the GSA), transported, and delivered to Mar-A-Lago,” the Trump team argued in his file. Past precedent should have prevented prosecutors from opening a criminal investigation in the first place, they said, which would also disqualify the obstruction charges he faces.

That argument is “false,” the special counsel wrote in his own filing, telling Cannon that the sensitive government documents Trump is accused of illegally retaining “are unquestionably presidential, not personal,” and therefore belong to the government.

After leaving office, “Trump was not authorized to possess classified materials at all (let alone in unsecured locations at Mar-a-Lago, as the superseding indictment alleges),” they said. prosecutors wrote.

“The PRA does not exempt Trump from criminal law, allow him to unilaterally declare highly classified presidential files to be personnel records, or protect him from criminal investigation – much less allow him to obstruct a federal investigation by complete impunity.”

Trump has long asserted that he had the right to preserve the documents because of the federal government's classification authority he held while president, but prosecutors have alleged that the federal government – from archivists to investigators – had undertaken a year-long effort to recover the documents. missing documents.

Trump returned 15 boxes of documents containing papers with classified markings in January 2022. A grand jury later issued a subpoena for records that yielded a handful more, according to investigators. Then the FBI executed a court-authorized search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort that uncovered hundreds of sensitive records stored in unsecured locations.

“The Special Counsel’s Office cannot escape the importance of the PRA’s textual commitments of discretion and authority to President Trump during his first term,” Trump’s lawyers argued in a response Wednesday.

The second motion to be considered Thursday is based on Trump's assertion that many legal questions remain open regarding the law known as the Espionage Act, which he has been accused of violating. Trump's lawyers say the unresolved legal questions constitute an unconstitutional limbo.

Smith also refuted that claim, writing in court papers: “Trump's vagueness argument is without merit. Trump is accused of unauthorized possession and willful retention of national defense information. The prohibitions of the law are clear.

Trump and his co-defendants in the documents case have requested hearings on other motions to dismiss filed last month, including allegations of vindictive prosecution and presidential immunity. Smith opposed all of these motions and the issue of presidential immunity. The latter question will be considered by the Supreme Court next month in a separate case related to Smith's accusations against Trump in the 2020 election in Washington, DC.

This criminal trial is suspended until the High Court issues its decision.

Prosecutors say Trump's team is simply trying to delay the trial in Florida and estimate the criminal proceedings should begin in July. Judge Cannon held a hearing on the trial schedule on March 1, but she has not yet ruled. The defense team says a fair trial would not be possible before the 2024 presidential election, but then proposed an August or September date, if the judge deems it necessary to move the trial forward.

Thursday's hearing comes a day after a Georgia county judge dismissed three charges against Trump in Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis' 2020 election interference case. The former president still faces other charges in the case. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Earlier this week, Cannon granted Trump's request for a 10-day extension to file additional documents related to other motions to dismiss the case.

Investigations into Trump More More Robert Legare

Robert Legare is a CBS News multiplatform reporter and producer who covers the Justice Department, federal courts and investigations. He was previously an associate producer for “CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-argues-dismiss-classified-documents-case/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos