Trump ordered the CIA to use Chinese social media to attack Xi Jinping's government

In 2019, former President Donald Trump attempted to turn the tide in China by ordering the Central Intelligence Agency to launch a campaign against the country's government through its local social media channels.

The intelligence agency created a small team of agents who would use Chinese social media to spread negative narratives about President Xi Jinping and his government, according to Reuters. These operations included criticizing the government as well as leaking derogatory information abroad. For example, the team argued that members of the Chinese Communist Party were hiding ill-gotten money overseas and that some projects were corrupt and wasteful.

While former officials interviewed by Reuters did not provide details of the operations, they said the accounts were based on fact although they were leaked by intelligence agents acting under false cover. The goal was to inspire paranoia among China's leaders and force them to waste resources chasing intrusions into China's tightly controlled Internet, officials said.

The operation was launched a year after Trump gave secret orders to the CIA to organize a series covert cyber operations against China, Iran, Russia and North Korea. These orders gave the intelligence agency more freedom in the cyber operations it could conduct, reducing restrictions placed on it by previous administrations.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

A CIA spokesperson declined to comment on the operation. However, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the operation showed the US government was using “public opinion space and media platforms as weapons to spread false information and manipulate public opinion international”.

It is unclear what effect these operations had on China or whether President Joe Biden continued the operation after taking power in 2021.