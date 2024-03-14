Imran Khan predicts Sri Lanka-like situation in Pakistan





Islamabad: Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan criticized the 2024 general elections and predicted that Pakistan would witness a Sri Lanka-like situation as the nation's hopes were shattered by the “stealing of the warrant,” Geo News reported. .

Imran Khan, during an informal interaction with journalists in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, said, “All my predictions have turned out to be true”, further reiterating that he was not engaging in talks with the current leaders to reach an “agreement”.

“Everything is based on lies…like the elections were a lie…the security threat was also a lie,” he said, adding that the PTI was deliberately kept away from the 2024 elections.

He added that voters took revenge on election day but “change through voting was not accepted”, as reported by Geo News.

Furthermore, he stressed that the former ruling party would continue its peaceful protests against fraud, in addition to approaching the Supreme Court.

He also planned “horse trading” in the upcoming senatorial elections, scheduled for April 2, according to Geo News.

As Pakistan is set to seek a final tranche of loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the PTI founder said the nation will take to the streets after another round of inflation.

Earlier on Wednesday, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, president of PTI, also arrived at Adiala jail to meet the party founder. After meeting him at the hearing into the €190 million NCA scandal, Gohar Ali Khan said they had submitted a formal request to meet the party's founder, but a ban was in place. force to meet with inmates in the prison, Geo News reported. .

He said the party would take a final decision on the candidates for the upcoming Senate polls which he also discussed with the PTI founder during which some of them were “finalized”.

Criticizing the existing government, Gohar said some people from the previous caretaker government had been inducted into the federal cabinet.

The PTI president said he believed in dialogue, but his party's lawmakers were not given a chance to speak in parliament.

He added that the existing government has no moral reason to rule the country, according to Geo News. Moreover, PTI central leaders Omar Ayub Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat and Shaukat Basra, along with lawyers, staged a protest outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) which they took towards Parliament. However, the protesting PTI leaders were prevented from entering Parliament. Later, only PTI lawmakers were allowed to enter Parliament.

