Once again, the Civil Society Coalition summons President Joko Widodo, urging accountability for the destruction of democracy.





The Papua Journal – After President Joko Widodo was first summoned on February 9, 2024 by dozens of civil society organizations and individuals, there has been no response or corrective effort from the Palace to commit to improving the overall democratic situation. “Arbitrariness is actually increasing and the implementation of elections is becoming more chaotic before the results are announced on March 20, 2024,” the Civil Society Coalition said through a press release on the official KontraS website, last Thursday (03/07). . Also read: Rejecting proposal to add military command, KontraS: Potentially strengthens militarism in Indonesia The Civil Society Coalition, made up of 41 organizations and 10 individuals working in the areas of human rights (HAM), democracy, environment, anti-corruption, labor, culture and other sectors, today sent a second summons to President Joko Widodo based on all forms of non-neutrality and cruelty practice have implications for poor democratic practices and leadership ethics. “The series of violations and non-neutrality even seem to be ignored, even though they clearly demonstrate an abuse of power. (abuse of power)“, explained the Coalition again. At the first summons, I apologized to all the people for the rudeness and unethical actions carried out before the general elections on February 14, 2024. Unfortunately, these corrective measures were never taken, even though a series of actions have undermined the democratic and political system. legal order. The public's suspicions were finally proven, the two men inappropriately supported by the president, Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, won via the quick count version with quite significant numbers. “In fact, this victory is the result of a series of incidents of government intervention which undermined democracy,” regretted the Coalition. Also read: BDD: Government strategy to overcome the digital skills ceiling Various unscrupulous events leading up to the last elections, for example, were demonstrated by the President's open statement regarding girls' politics and the use of state power for the President's political interests, which was manifested in the publication of the decision number of the Constitutional Court. 90/PUU-XXI/2023 concerning the material tests concerning the age conditions of candidates for president and vice-presidents. “This decision ultimately became the basis for allowing his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka to run in the 2024 presidential election,” the Coalition said, still in the same press release. Not to mention that the president's actions seem to allow arbitrariness, such as the minister campaigning using state facilities, the politicization of social assistance or the use of social tools/instruments of the State for electoral political purposes, as well as intimidation of parties that criticize their relations. in the elections. “We believe that various phenomena involving President Joko Widodo are disturbing the conscience of the state which upholds the principles of democracy after the authoritarian regime of the New Order, tearing apart democratic life and causing divisions in society,” said Coalition. As head of state, the president is considered the authority and moral compass of the nation. It must therefore prioritize clean and honest leadership ethics, strive for unity and unity, and ensure fair state governance that promotes public interest and social justice.

