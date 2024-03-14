Semiconductors could be Narendra Modis legacy

With the Lok Sabha elections looming on the horizon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in returning for a third consecutive term. Whether this will become a reality or not remains to be seen, but regardless, Modi's legacy over the past decade has been the subject of much debate.

While Jawaharlal Nehru is recognized for India's democratic and secular values, Narasimha Rao for leading the 1991 economic reforms, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee for turning India into a nuclear power, many would say Modi would be remembered fondly. for the Ayodhya Ram temple.

However, its real contribution to the nation could be to usher the country into the era of semiconductor manufacturing. On February 29, the government approved the creation of the first semiconductor manufacturing unit on Indian soil.

India's past effort with semiconductors

This is a historic day for India as the quest for semiconductor manufacturing in the country dates back over half a century.

In the 1960s, Fairchild Semiconductors, a leading semiconductor company of the time, expressed interest in setting up operations in India. However, bureaucratic hurdles and various challenges eventually forced them to settle in Malaysia.

Subsequently, several administrations attempted to launch semiconductor manufacturing in India. Unfortunately, none of these measures have yielded positive results so far.

More recently, the Manmohan Singh-led Congress government had also tried to attract chipmakers from the country. In 2007, the Singh-led administration released the Semiconductor Policy with the aim of attracting investments worth INR 24,000 crore.

At the time, Singh said it was critical to develop semiconductor manufacturing capabilities to support the country's information and communications technology sector.

The government has initiated discussions with major players such as Intel and AMD, with the latter entering into a licensing agreement with SemiIndia, a consortium of technology companies based in Hyderabad.

However, none of these discussions led to tangible results due to bureaucratic obstacles, unfavorable business conditions for foreign companies and lack of government support.

Interestingly, Craig Barrett, then chairman of Intel, said that the Indian government was a little slow in coming up with its semiconductor manufacturing proposal and missed the period in which we needed to engage our next installments of manufacturing capacity. It is a fact. It's history.

The Legacy of Modis Semiconductor

During his second term, Modi and his ministers made considerable efforts to remove bottlenecks, created the Semiconductor India Mission (ISM) and announced $5 billion in incentives for those setting up manufacturing units. manufacturing in the country.

In 2022, Modi approved three proposals, including the Foxconn-Vedanta joint venture (JV), but none of them materialized. However, as things stand, the Dholera semiconductor plant, established by Tata Electronics in partnership with PSMC, could produce its first chips by 2026.

Given the repeated failures of his predecessors, succeeding in bringing chip manufacturing companies to the country would undoubtedly be one of Modi's greatest achievements during his long tenure as Indian Prime Minister.

Notably, Micron has already announced investments worth $2.75 billion to set up an assembly and testing facility in Gujarat.

Moreover, apart from the Tata-PSMC plant, the government also approved the outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) facility of CG Power-Renesas at Sanand, Gujarat, and the Tata OSAT unit at Morigaon, Assam.

Semiconductor chips power almost every electronic gadget in the world, from computers and smartphones to cars, planes and military devices. However, only a few countries today have the capacity to manufacture these chips.

Imagine if all advanced strategic technologies (space, defense and what can affect human life) depended on these chips, and if the countries that supply us with chips suddenly stopped their exports to India, what would we do?, Mayank Shrivastava, professor at the Indian Institute of Science, had said AIM earlier.

India's continued semiconductor manufacturing is therefore driven by a strategic imperative to strengthen its national security, strengthen its economy and foster its technological autonomy.

Will the semiconductor industry take off in Modis' third term?

The semiconductor ecosystem could really take off during Modi's potential third term, if he is re-elected. The government is set to unveil new manufacturing initiatives, and some reports indicate that Tower Semiconductor could be next, as the Israeli chip company actively seeks an investment partner to establish a manufacturing unit in India.

According to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, chips manufactured or packaged in India will not only meet domestic demand but also meet the requirements of foreign countries.

Additionally, chips made in India will also provide a significant boost to India's manufacturing ambitions. Over the years, apart from semiconductors, the Modi administration has also strongly emphasized the importance of locally manufacturing electronic products, be it smartphone components or flat-panel TVs.

India is a long way from locally producing the 5nm or 3nm node chips that currently power some of the most advanced smartphones or laptops. However, the Tata-PSMC manufacturing unit will be capable of manufacturing chips at 28nm, 40nm, 55nm and 110nm nodes, which are used for, among other things, power management, audio drivers display and microcontrollers.

Achieving 28nm or 40nm chip manufacturing in India would mark a significant milestone. Subsequently, progress towards more advanced nodes like 5nm or even 3nm could continue over time.

Moreover, under the leadership of Modis, efforts are also being made to modernize the already existing Semiconductor Lab (SCL) in Mohali.

It is uncertain whether this vision will come to fruition or not, but Modi's initiative to revive this effort may be remembered by future generations for establishing India's presence in the semiconductor industry.