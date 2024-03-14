As Trump prepares to return to court, his delaying strategy is working so far





CNN-

Donald Trump appears to have managed to exceed the allotted time.

The former president's common strategy during his four criminal trials is to use constitutional protections afforded by a legal system he claims is corrupt to delay his time before a jury until after the November election .

Trump has long been an expert at tying up the courts by exhausting all avenues of appeal, often using gimmicky legal strategies that nonetheless take time to argue to defer accountability.

The technique will be on display Thursday when Trump's lawyers challenge the legality of special prosecutor Jack Smith's case against the presumptive Republican nominee over his hoarding of classified documents at his Florida compound, in Trump's presence.

Judge Aileen Cannon will hear Trump's motions to dismiss the case, based in part on his argument that he had the right to take classified documents from his home. He also claims he was the victim of selective prosecution and was treated differently from other top officials who had classified documents, such as President Joe Biden, despite clear differences in their cases. And, as in other legal dramas, he makes a sweeping claim to presidential immunity, consistent with his apparent belief that the highest office in the land places him above the law.

Cannon is also currently considering a delay in the start of the trial, scheduled for late May, which would work in favor of Trump's attempts to prevent it from starting before November.

This isn't the first time a real sense of frustration has seeped into the legal documents Smith filed in the case last week. He asked Cannon to reject what he called the former president's frivolous arguments, saying the immunity claim here is so completely baseless that it is difficult to understand except in the context of 'a strategic effort of delay.

Frustration has also grown with Cannon, a Trump-appointed judge who critics say has enabled the ex-president's plans thanks to the stately pace with which she conducts pretrial matters. As in all of his criminal cases, Trump has pleaded not guilty.

The hearing in Fort Pierce, Florida, comes a day after Trump won a legal victory in a separate case, the Georgia election interference case. The judge dismissed six counts in the 41-count indictment linked to Trump and some co-defendants, saying the charges lacked required details about the underlying alleged crime that prompted the Legislature state and officials to overturn the 2020 election. The decision was a blow to Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis, even though Judge Scott McAfee left most of the act intact. racketeering charge. Trump now faces 88 criminal charges instead of 91 in four cases.

McAfee is busy even though no trials are expected for months. He is expected to announce his decision by Friday on whether to disqualify Willis from the case because of an alleged conflict of interest regarding a romantic relationship with a lawyer she hired to help her pursue the 'affair. A decision to exclude Willis would be a massive victory for Trump, as it would exclude the entire Fulton County prosecutors' office and could see the case transferred to another jurisdiction. Such a move would almost certainly add further delays to a complex case, likely pushing it into at least next year.

Trump's efforts to buy time in his federal election trial are also paying off. His reliance on his right to numerous appeals has already taken several weeks, and the Supreme Court's decision to hear his extraordinary requests for presidential immunity seriously threatens Smith's hopes of trying the case this year. The High Court won't even hear arguments on the case until next month and a ruling on the matter may not be issued until the end of June. If the justices do not side with Trump, saying he cannot be prosecuted, and Smith's case moves forward, the clock will still be extremely tight to put him on the docket this year. Justice Tanya Chutkan could face a fateful decision on whether to move forward in the frenetic final months of the general election campaign.

One of the trials scheduled to begin soon, on March 25, is potentially the least damaging for the former president. The New York criminal case involves a hush-money payment to a former adult film actress. But even here, Trump tried his delaying tactics. He wants the judge to postpone the trial until the Supreme Court rules on his presidential immunity case. This seems a long way off since the hush money payment was made before the 2016 election and before Trump took office. But the prosecution plans to offer evidence in the form of Twitter posts he made while in the Oval Office, providing an opening, albeit a narrow one, for Trump's lawyers.

Trump's motivation for delaying the trials is not just to delay his multiple days of judgment. He also appears to want to preempt jury verdicts until after the general election, likely because polls suggest some voters would be less likely to vote for him if he is a convicted felon. But if he wins in November, Trump could regain the executive powers needed to end the two federal lawsuits against him over classified documents and election interference or overturn any convictions.

That possibility has frustrated many Democrats and legal analysts who hope voters will have a chance to weigh Trump's culpability and possible convictions before the election.

At the same time, however, the ex-president is taking advantage of every avenue of appeal and pretrial motions that any other American would have, even though overriding indictments and trials would be unusual for anyone, much less just an ex-president running to get his old job back.

Maryland's Democratic representative Jamie Raskin argued that even if Trump's motivations are transparent, the integrity of the legal system that the former president has long been looking to overthrow is based on the respect of constitutional principles.

If you're a walking crime wave like Donald Trump, you can trample all the criminal, civil, disciplinary and ethical boundaries you want and then you know it will take time for the justice system to catch up with you, Raskin, who served on the House committee that investigated the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Manu Raju told CNN on Wednesday. But that is the nature of the justice system, based on due process, but we must stick to the rule of law. That's all we have.

Former Democratic Georgia state senator Jen Jordan told CNN's Anderson Cooper that in the case of the Peach State indictment against Trump and the fate of Willis, the judge was making proof of due diligence to ensure the integrity and efficiency of the trial. .

Of course, that's going to push him away, Jordan said Wednesday. He is interested in ensuring that the indictment is proof against any questions regarding the appellant that may be raised in the future.

Although Trump's slow-moving approach has so far been successful in criminal cases, his recent heavy-handed blows to the civil justice system prove that while accountability can be delayed, it cannot always be denied. He already owes half a billion dollars to settle two recent court losses, a civil fraud lawsuit linked to the Trump Organization and a defamation case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.

If several criminal cases also turn against him, if and when they end up going to trial, Trump could face a very bleak future if he loses the November election.

