Pakistani court rejects Imran Khan-backed Sunni Ittehad Council's request for reserved seats





NEW DELHI: In a setback for the party of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, a top Pakistani court on Thursday rejected a petition by the Sunni Ittehad Council seeking reserved seats in the national and provincial assemblies. The Peshawar High Court unanimously dismissed the petition filed by the SIC, as reported by Geo News. The Election Commission of Pakistan had earlier rejected the appeal regarding seat quota of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed Sunni Ittehad Council on March 4, citing legal defects and violation of mandatory provisions. Pakistan's Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan argued that a party must win a general seat to be eligible for reserved seats, with the support of ECP lawyer Sikander Basheer Momand. Although PTI-backed independent candidates won the largest number of seats in the National Assembly, a post-election alliance between the PML-N and the PPP formed a coalition government. The SIC's lawyer, Me Ali Zafar, highlighted the absence of precise deadlines in the Constitution for the submission of lists for reserved seats. The court, headed by Chief Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, stressed that participating parties would get seats as per law. Lawyer Zafar defended the possibility of resubmitting lists and highlighted the power of the ECP to publish a second schedule, citing Article 104. He argued that the proportion of reserved seats should align with the number of general seats won. The Chief Justice stressed the importance of filling these seats for a full Parliament. Lawyer Zafar urged the court to interpret the Constitution without gaps. He stressed the need for transparency in the election process for reserved seats. The court recognized the role of the ECP in upholding justice through legislation. The decision highlights the legal complexities surrounding reserved seats and the importance of respecting constitutional provisions. (With contribution from the agency)

